Europa Universalis 4 DLC to overhaul some of the most popular nations

The colossal Europa Universalis 4 DLC Domination has been announced, as yet another round of extra content is set to come to the grand strategy game soon. You’ll be rediscovering the greatest powers in the game, as developer Paradox expands and improves upon many of the nations to choose from.

An expansion pack releasing this year for the strategy game, Europa Universalis 4: Domination will let you rediscover the history of powers like the Ottomans, Great Britain, France, Russia, Japan, China, and more in updated historical detail.

You can also expect a free Europa Universalis update for all players when the Domination DLC launches, and according to Paradox “Domination also includes new art and music alongside a rich menu of new historical detail, adding more flavorful estates, reforms, special units, and events to the leading powers.”

Europa Universalis 4: Domination DLC mission trees and features

Below is the list of nations that get new content and features in Europa Universalis 4: Domination, alongside what Paradox Interactive says you can expect from each.

The Ottoman Empire: A revised conquest tree with new rewards for pushing Ottoman dominance, including expansion through the new Eyalet system, and new internal changes, such as the new Janissary estate and the ‘Ottoman Power Struggle’

China: Different mission trees for the Han Ming and invader empires like the Qing. Choose between expansion and Inward Perfection, and counter the power of the Eunuchs to build a more stable empire

Japan: Unite Japan as you deal with the power of the Shogun and the independent Daimyos. Choose to open the country to foreign influence or keep it isolated, while deciding upon different paths of expansion and reform.

Russia: Free your country of the Tatar Yoke, and transform it into a Great Empire. Choose the path of Peter’s reforms to modernize the state, so your mission tree as well as your mechanics will change and evolve as the game progresses. Use the power of Cossacks and Streltsy to expand your Empire to East and West.

Spain: Expanded mission trees for Castile and Aragon, with different paths to form Spain, a new mechanic available for the new ‘Hispanic Monarchy’ government, and decisions about the Army and Navy to get the mighty Tercios and Spanish Armada.

France: Fight the end of the Hundred Years War, centralize France into an absolute monarchy while dealing with the Wars of Religion, expand into Italy and the Holy Roman Empire, and lead the Revolution through an expanded mission tree.

Great Britain: Separate paths for either a British Empire or an Angevin Britain, as well as deeper internal gameplay, with unique features for the English Parliament and changes to the English Civil War disaster.

Minor nations: Mission changes, new government mechanics, and expanded flavour for Prussia, Portugal, and Korea

If you’re excited for Domination and want to dive into the rest of the expansion from the game, our Europa Universalis 4 DLC guide will help you understand all of the different extra content, and what you can expect when buying it. We also have a breakdown of the best Europa Universalis 4 mods, to help further improve your experience.