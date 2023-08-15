One of the greatest strategy games ever is now free, but not for long

Europa Universalis 4 remains one of the best strategy games ever made. Taking control of four different nations, you guide your armies and civilization through several centuries, battling it out to forge one of the most powerful empires in history. With a realistic map, myriad units and buildings, and an in-depth diplomacy system, Europa Universalis 4 has just hit its tenth anniversary, and to celebrate, you can now pick it up for the low, low price of absolutely nothing. But you need to move fast.

Originally launched in 2013, Europa Universalis 4 begins in the era of the Renaissance, using a map largely based on the actual world as it looked at the time. From technology to commerce, politics to military strategy, you guide your people through centuries of social evolution in one of the greatest grand strategy games of all time.

Meet historical figures, engage in complex, global trade, and pair up with friends to rule your civilization cooperatively. If you’ve never tried Europa before, but you’re a big fan of Age of Empires, Civilization, and Total War, this is the perfect time to dip your toes. Alternatively, if you’re a series veteran and want to finally take the fourth installment for a spin, to mark ten years of Europa Universalis 4 it’s now available for absolutely nothing.

Europa Universalis is free on the Epic Games Store from now until Thursday, August 17. You get the entire base game free of charge, but there are also dozens of DLCs, including Domination, which launched back in April, and adds new leaders, world events, and mission trees.

If you like in-depth, long-form simulations, that let you lead and play in any way you like – and also take a deep dive into real-world history – Europa Universalis 4 is the game for you. You can get it for free here.

Alternatively, flex your monarchal muscles in the best 4X games. You might also want to try the best management games, to zoom in a little further and take your leadership and administration skills to the next level.