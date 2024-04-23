There are MMOs and then there are MMOs. Some act as platforms for heroics, where you and fellow players can find somewhere to stand while you slay the baddie or save the world. Others are open ended universes where players make their own stories, defining their own experiences through their actions. EVE Online is very much the latter kind of game, set in a colossal galaxy ripe for exploration where your choices determine the shape of your virtual life.

Since EVE Online launched way back in 2003, the MMORPG has received a swathe of expansions that have taken it in many new directions. From invasions by advanced factions to revamped exploration mechanics, the venerable MMO has never stood still for the 21 years it’s been around. In 2024 that’s as true as it was over two decades ago with the next expansion blasting players off to a lawless region of space in search of opportunity in EVE Online: Equinox.

Null security space, or nullsec, refers to areas where pretty much anything goes. Player corporations often carve out empires in nullsec, far away from prying eyes, where no NPC faction dares go and few pilots have the skill or strength to travel unimpeded. In this next expansion, EVE Online will incentivize players to cast caution to the wind and head into nullsec, with great rewards awaiting those who manage to emerge intact.

EVE Online: Equinox will add a new SKINR tool which allows greater customization of ships, fueled by resources found only in nullsec. In addition to changing how your ship looks, this expansion will add more mechanics to let players control and shape nullsec, opening up a new front in the ever-present war between corporations. Corporation management will also be overhauled, with a brand new UI that will simplify player efforts to work together in this hostile universe.

“EVE has always been defined by its players’ ability to forge their own destiny through economic dominance, political machinations and military conquest,” EVE Online’s Creative Director, Bergur Finnbogason says. “With Equinox, we’re taking that open-ended freedom to new heights by giving pilots greater agency over nullsec’s valuable resources – while challenging them with the moral implications about the cost of such ambition.”

For those playing FPS spinoff EVE Vanguard, the release of Equinox will precede a new feature update for the game. This time-limited event will be accessible for EVE Online players who have subscribed to the game’s Omega service and will run from Thursday, June 20 through Monday, July 1.

EVE Online: Equinox will launch on Tuesday, June 11 and you can check out more information about it and the upcoming EVE Vanguard update over on the official Equinox website.

If all this has made you want to take off from our earthly prison, our guide to the best space games on PC will soon see you among the stars. Instead you might wish to gang up in style, our guide to the best multiplayer games will get you where you need to go.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.