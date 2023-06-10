You can play Evercore Heroes right now, but not for long

One of the best things to come out of Summer Games Fest is that Evercore Heroes is free to play right now, and is sporting a whole new map. If you’re a fan of classic MOBA League of Legends but hate the PvP element, then Evercore Heroes is a must-try.

Free-to-play and chaneling elements of League of Legends and World of Warcraft, Evercore Heroes is available to play right now in the wake of the OTK Games Expo.

The Evercore Heroes servers are open temporarily until 9pm PST June 10, 12am EST / 5am BST June 11, with the highly-anticipated beta test set to kick off on June 20. You can sign up to try out the game here.

Bear in mind that the June 20 test is a closed beta, so if you dip your feet into the waters of Lumeria and enjoy it over the next few hours, you’ll need to pick up a Founder’s Pack to resume your journey in the beta. These vary in price, but do offer extra keys so that you can play with friends.

There’s more, though, as CEO of Vela Games Travis George also revealed a new map (known in-game as stage) – Hardfrost Harbor, which joins the gorgeous Moxy Treetops and sooty Kru Mines, and will be playable as part of this test and the beta.

