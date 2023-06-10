You can play Evercore Heroes right now, but not for long

Evercore Heroes is available to play right now, and it includes an all-new map that was announced at SGF's OTK Games Expo showcase.

A small white creature standing next to a little blue deer in a forest holding up a lantern looking at the sky

Updated:

Evercore Heroes

One of the best things to come out of Summer Games Fest is that Evercore Heroes is free to play right now, and is sporting a whole new map. If you’re a fan of classic MOBA League of Legends but hate the PvP element, then Evercore Heroes is a must-try.

Free-to-play and chaneling elements of League of Legends and World of Warcraft, Evercore Heroes is available to play right now in the wake of the OTK Games Expo.

The Evercore Heroes servers are open temporarily until 9pm PST June 10, 12am EST / 5am BST June 11, with the highly-anticipated beta test set to kick off on June 20. You can sign up to try out the game here.

Bear in mind that the June 20 test is a closed beta, so if you dip your feet into the waters of Lumeria and enjoy it over the next few hours, you’ll need to pick up a Founder’s Pack to resume your journey in the beta. These vary in price, but do offer extra keys so that you can play with friends.

YouTube Thumbnail

There’s more, though, as CEO of Vela Games Travis George also revealed a new map (known in-game as stage) – Hardfrost Harbor, which joins the gorgeous Moxy Treetops and sooty Kru Mines, and will be playable as part of this test and the beta.

A snowy harbor area

With Evercore Heroes finally out in the wild, it’s worth checking out some of the best MMORPGs to get used to the PvE-style combat. We also have a list of the best free PC games to keep you occupied until the beta hits.

Forged in the heart of Sanctuary, Lauren has completely healthy obsession with Diablo 4 villainess, Lilith. Formerly Features Editor at Dexerto, she's plowed as much money into League of Legends as she has her two university degrees. Ouch.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.