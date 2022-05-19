Evil Dead The Game sales pass 500,000 in just five days

Evil Dead The Game has sold over 500,000 copies in five days, and it’s also raising hell in the UK boxed charts. The survival horror game slashed its way onto the scene last Friday, alongside Nvidia DLSS support that should help your gaming PC get in on the action.

Highlighted during Embracer Group’s Q4 Report presentation, Sabre Interactive’s CEO, Matthew Karch, says Evil Dead The Game sales are tracking better than the studio’s previous licenced outing, World War Z. The studio’s boss also expressed confidence in the horror hit’s future by claiming “it’s going to continue to kick butt” if it receives continued support.

Karch also takes a moment to highlight Evil Dead The Game’s Metacritic success, as the co-op cabin caper is seemingly scoring “15-17 points higher” than Dead by Daylight at launch. At the moment, it’s Epic Game Store exclusive, but it looks like its absence on Steam hasn’t hampered its initial success.

It’s still early days for Evil Dead The Game, but Karch brightens its future by saying it’s the “first in a new franchise.” Naturally, this implies that a sequel could be on the cards if the movie-based multiplayer game continues to flourish, but fans will no doubt be graced with additional content in the meanwhile.

Evil Dead The Game also creeps its way onto the UK boxed charts this week, entering at number five (via GamesIndustry.biz) Its debut puts it ahead of existing entries like Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Minecraft for Nintendo Switch, but it’ll need to put up a fight to ascend past entires like Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga and Nintendo Switch Sports.