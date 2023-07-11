Is Exoprimal Steam Deck compatible? Exoprimal looks to be not just another stellar release from Capcom, but an excellent title to pick up and play on your Steam Deck.

The action-adventure game has you in teams, suited up and pitted against swarms of angry dinosaurs. Although it turned out not be the next game in Capcom’s beloved Dino Crisis series, Exoprimal shows signs of being another roar-some addition to the Valve handheld’s library.

Is Exoprimal Steam Deck compatible?

Yes, Exoprimal is Steam Deck compatible, but it hasn’t received Valve’s coveted Verified status. Capcom’s latest team-based action game has been deemed playable by Valve on the official Steam page.

Exoprimal does run well graphically on the handheld, with many finding successes with trying out the game during its Open Beta test. However, some in-game text is difficult to read on the 800p screen, and occasionally Exoprimal will display mouse, keyboard and non-Steam Deck controller icons during gameplay.

The system requirements for the latest Capcom game aren’t very demanding, requiring an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or an AMD Radeon RX 560, at a minimum. Although the recommended specs are a little more burdensome, it’s nothing too outrageous, which bodes well for how we can expect the game to run on the Steam Deck.

Check out the Exoprimal system requirements if you’re planning to play on the PC instead come the games launch on July 14th. Don’t forget to also take a look at the best graphics cards if your PC isn’t as well-equipped as the Steam Deck for taking out swarms of dinos.