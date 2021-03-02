Epic is buying Fall Guys, but the game will remain on Steam

Epic Games is purchasing the Tonic Games Group, which you’ll likely know best as the parent company behind Mediatonic – the studio that has brought us colourful such colourful titles as Hatoful Boyfriend, Murder by Numbers, and, of course, Fall Guys. Tonic Games also includes indie publishing label Irregular Corporation, and the Fortitude Games studio.

For current Fall Guys players, Mediatonic says in an FAQ that nothing is changing. Fall Guys will remain available for purchase on Steam – a notable contrast from how Epic handled its purchase of Rocket League developer Psyonix. Rocket League remains playable for Steam users who purchased it there, but after going free-to-play, no new players could acquire the game on Valve’s platform.

There is “nothing to announce right now” regarding Fall Guys eventually going free-to-play. Epic’s been keen to bring features like cross-progression and cross-play to the games under its purview, and Mediatonic says “we’re going to work hard on bringing more of these features to Fall Guys.”

That blog is regularly giving us a 503 error, so check it out in full via the tweet below.

FAQ on Epic buying Mediatonic (Nothing to announce right now for free-to-play) https://t.co/NfJN3eJeEk pic.twitter.com/IMI99eNIk5 — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 2, 2021

Fall Guys has been an absolutely delightful take on battle royale games, so here’s hoping the game heads to greater heights under its new ownership.