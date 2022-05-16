Fall Guys is a free game next month

Fall Guys is joining fellow battle royale games like Fortnite and PUBG Battlegrounds in the free games realm. Mediatonic finally confirms a Fall Guys free-to-play release, with the new Season 1 start date down for next month.

Fall Guys released back in August 2020 and always had an upfront cost, but ever since Fortnite publisher Epic bought developer Mediatonic a year ago there has been speculation that the studio would make the multiplayer game free-to-play – which, of course, has been incredibly successful for Fortnite.

Well, that’s now the case. Fall Guys is going free-to-play in June, and will also launch across consoles and the Epic Games Store with full cross-play and cross-progression support. Anyone who bought the game prior to it going F2P will get the Legacy Pack DLC, containing a number of cosmetic items, and the first season pass for free. The game’s free progression path with the Kudos currency will remain intact, apparently, although it will work alongside a new currency called Show-Bucks. Players can use this to buy the season pass, which is described as a “supercharged version” of the normal unlock route.

Fall Guys Season 1 release date

Fall Guys Season 1 will release on June 21, which is when the game also finally goes free-to-play. The new season will include “stacks of new challenges and rewards” along “major updates” to the progression system. You can check out the full announcement below.

It’s also strongly rumoured that there will be a Fall Guys crossover with Fortnite, too – although we’ll have to wait and see if that happens at the same time Fall Guys goes free-to-play.