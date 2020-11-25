Fall Guys players are piecing together a puzzle for Season 3 details

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic is putting its players to work for some hints as to what Season 3 will bring. While some devs put out a teaser to get people excited, the Fall Guys team is handing out pieces to a puzzle for everyone to piece together.

The way it works is pretty simple: the developer put out a post on Twitter and Discord and called for 300 people to react in some way. Everyone who has got a piece is now trying to get together to figure it out. Funnily enough, the Discord and Twitter groups have been put against each other. As the day has rumbled on, I’ve been following the Discord team’s progress, and they do seem ahead! They’ve managed to put together a numbered grid to help organise their efforts. That’s all well and good, but they can’t seem to find piece number eight, which is becoming a bit of a running joke there.

The picture is still becoming clearer, but so far I can spy a Christmas themed level alongside a snowman skin. There also looks to be a penguin one, but we’ll see as the day rumbles on.

If you’re curious to see it unfold for yourself, you can find the two teams duking it out on Twitter and Discord. Mind you, it is easier to follow along in Discord.

This is a weird social experiment lol#FallGuysSeason3 #JigSawus Twitter vs. Discord pic.twitter.com/alcFBSu57q — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) November 25, 2020

