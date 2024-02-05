Huge Fallout 2 remake project suddenly returns after four years

It’s been almost nine years since the release of Fallout 4. Of course, we’ve had Starfield, Fallout 76, and the first teaser for The Elder Scrolls 6 in between, but the superlative Bethesda apocalypse series nevertheless feels due a return. We’re still waiting for more on the Fallout 4 next-gen update, and of course, the real prize, which is a first look at Fallout 5, but in the meantime, fan projects are keeping the world of Vaults, Deathclaws, and glowing Nuka Cola Quantums alive. Fallout London is on its way, but there’s also Project Arroyo, which aims to remake the classic Fallout 2 in the FO4 engine. After four years of relative silence, Project Arroyo, a Fallout 2 remake, is finally back with new footage and a heartening announcement.

Fallout 2 holds a special place in the history of RPGs. Co-designed by Interplay, Black Isle, and Obsidian legend Feargus Urquhart, and the first Fallout to introduce the insidious Enclave, Fallout 2 remains essential even 26 years after its release. One group of modders and Fallout fans however is planning to remake the game from the ground up within Bethesda’s Creation Engine, which powers Fallout 4. Named Project Arroyo, after the bustling city established in Fallout 2’s finale, the team has just released its first new trailer in four years.

The new Project Arroyo trailer was shared as part of C3, a streaming event where Bethesda game modders share updates, footage, and gameplay from various ongoing projects. As well as the new Fallout 2 remake trailer, the Arroyo team confirms it is partnering with Vault 13, another large-scale remake mod which aims to rebuild the original Fallout game also within the FO4 engine.

“We’re thrilled to announce a new partnership with Vault 13, a project faithfully recreating Fallout 1 within the Fallout 4 engine,” Project Arroyo lead ‘Damion’ says. “This exciting collaboration will accelerate development for both projects, ultimately leading to faster release times for you, our dedicated fans.”

We’re still waiting for news on a release date or playable demo for Project Arroyo, but the new trailer is the first video upload from the modding team since December 21, 2019. Hopefully, with the new collaboration, we should see more of the Fallout 2 remake soon, since Project Arroyo is definitely one to watch.

