A number of unannounced Bethesda and ZeniMax games have leaked from an internal document publicly shared as part of the ongoing Microsoft and FTC case around the Activision Blizzard acquisition. New iterations for some of the best PC games ever – including Doom, Dishonored, and Ghostwire Tokyo – appear to be in the works, alongside both an Oblivion and Fallout 3 remaster.

The July 2020 document pertains to Microsoft’s (at the time) impending acquisition of Bethesda Softworks’ parent company ZeniMax Media, which is seemingly accidentally attached to a PDF used in the FTC’s case against Microsoft’s current planned Activision Blizzard acquisition.

It should be noted that, as this document is from 2020, some of the releases have been pushed back or changed, with the planned 2021 release of Starfield the most glaring obscurity. Since 2020, the following three years saw the videogames industry heavily hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, so there’s no telling which of the unreleased and unannounced projects outlined by this Microsoft document are still coming out.

ZeniMax Media unannounced games

We’ve listed all the games mentioned in the Microsoft document that are yet to be officially announced.

Doom Year Zero and DLC

Project Kestrel (followed by an expansion)

Project Platinum

Oblivion Remaster

Fallout 3 Remaster

Ghostwire Tokyo sequel

Dishonored 3

Project Hibiki (the codename for Hi-Fi Rush) and the upcoming Indiana Jones game produced by Todd Howard are also mentioned in one of the attachments on the FTC document, but the dates have clearly changed since 2020. So considering how in flux so many of these projects have clearly been in the last three years, it’s tough to say if all of these projects are still planned, nevermind when they’ll be coming out.

That said, this looks like it could be part of one of the biggest videogame leaks in recent memory, as loads of unredacted Microsoft slides and pages are attached to an unrelated FTC vs. Microsoft document, seemingly accidentally.

