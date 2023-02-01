PC Game Pass games list 2023

If you want a complete PC Game Pass games list, you’ve come to the right place. Microsoft’s popular gaming subscription service is growing all the time, but there’s no easy place to see all the games included in one place. Until now. This has the full list of every game on PC Game Pass, and will be updated regularly.
As the PC Game Pass games list grows, subscribers are getting more and more bang for their buck. While the price is still just $9.99 USD or £7.99 GBP per month, fans of virtually any genre are sure to find a large selection of games that they can lose themselves in.
In the list below, you’ll find many of the best FPS games, the best open world games, and the best PC games overall. For those who have been on the fence about subscribing to the service, seeing all the games laid out like this should help you make a decision, one way or another.
Full PC Game Pass list
Here are all of the PC Game Pass games and the month they were added to the service:
January 2023:
- Persona 3 Portable
- Persona 4 Golden
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition
- Stranded Deep
December 2022:
- Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- High on Life
- Chained Echoes
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Eastward
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season
November 2022:
- Hello Neighbor 2
- Soccer Story
- Gungrave G.O.R.E.
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Ghostlore
- Pentiment
- Somerville
- Cooking Simulator
- Football Manager 2023
- Ghost Song
- Return to Monkey Island
October 2022:
- The Legend of Tianding
- Gunfire Reborn
- Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery
- Vampire Survivors
- Amnesia: Collection
- Amnesia: Rebirth
- Phantom Abyss
- SOMA
- Persona 5 Royal
- SIGNALIS
- Dyson Sphere Program
- Scorn
- The Walking Dead
- The Walking Dead: Season 2
- Train Sim World 3
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Chivalry 2
September 2022:
- Despot’s Game
- Eville
- Prodeus
- PAW Patrol: Grand Prix
- SpiderHeck
- Beacon Pines
- Deathloop
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition
- Fuge: Melodies of Steel
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Amazing Cultivation Simulator
- Ashes of Singularity: Escalation
- DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
- Let’s Build a Zoo
- Opus Magnum
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
August 2022:
- You Suck at Parking
- Immortality
- Tinykin
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition
- EXAPUNKS
- Midnight Fight Express
- Death Stranding
- Commandos 3 – HD Remaster
- Coffee Talk
- Moonscars
- Expeditions: Rome
- Offworld Trading Company
- Two Point Campus
- SHENZHEN I/O
July 2022:
- INSIDE
- Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion
- MotoGP 22
- As Dusk Falls
- Escape Academy
- Overwhelm
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- PowerWash Simulator
- Garden Story
- Road 96
- DJMAX Respect V
- Last Call BBS
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
June 2022:
- House Flipper
- Citizen Sleeper
- Matchpoint: Tennis ChampionshipsTotal War: Three Kingdoms
- OMORI
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Chorus
- Spacelines from the Far Out
- Disc Room
- Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge
- Ninja Gaiden Σ
- Ninja Gaiden Σ2
May 2022:
- Pac-Man Museum+
- Cricket 22
- Trek to Yomi
- Sniper Elite 5
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- Floppy Knights
- Farming Simulator 22
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Her Story
- Umurangi Generation Special Edition
- Eiyuden Chronicles: Rising
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- Halo Wars 2
- Loot River
April 2022:
- Unsouled
- 7 Days to Die
- Research and Destroy
- Bugsnax
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- Panzer Corps 2
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- The Dungeons of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos – Chicken Edition
- Chinatown Detective Agency
March 2022:
- Weird West
- NORCO
- A Memoir Blue
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
- Kraken Academy!!
- Paradise Killer
- Tunic
- Shredders
- Young Souls
- FAR: Changing Tides
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Hitman 3
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Galactic Civilizations III
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
February 2022:
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Total War: Warhammer III
- Infernax
- Besiege
- Skul: The Hero Slayer
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom
- Telling Lies
- Dreamscraper
January 2022:
- Edge of Eternity
- Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master!
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Death’s Door
- Spelunky 2
- Gears 5
- Olija
December 2021:
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- Mortal Kombat 11
- The Gunk
- Serious Sam 4
- Minecraft Dungeons
- ANVIL: Vault Breaker
- Stardew Valley
- Rubber Bandits
- Townscaper
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
November 2021:
- The Hunter: Call of the Wild
- Generation Zero
- Before We Leave
- Halo Infinite
- My Friend Pedro
- Exo One
- Dicey Dungeons
- Among Us
- Forza Horizon 5
- Minecraft
- Kill It With Fire
October 2021:
- Unpacking
- Age of Empires IV
- Moonglow
- Outriders
- The Riftbreaker
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
September 2021:
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Tainted Grail: Conquest
- Back 4 Blood
- Medieval Dynasty
- Aragami 2
- Superliminal
- Crown Trick
- Surgeon Simulator 2
August 2021:
- Psychonauts 2
- Quake
- Recompile
- Humankind
- Microsoft Solitaire
- Micro Flight Simulator
July 2021:
- The Ascent
- Gang Beasts
June 2021:
- Grounded
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- The Evil Within 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- Conan: Exiles
May 2021:
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- Human Fall Flat
- Maneater
- SnowRunner
- Just Cause 4
- Tell Me Why
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
April 2021:
- Destroy All Humans!:
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
March 2021:
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Octopath Traveler
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition
- Empire of Sin
- The Evil Within
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein: The New World
- Doom 64
- Prey
- Doom 3
- Doom II (Classic)
- Doom (1993)
- Fallout 4
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
February 2021:
- DIRT 5
- Wreckfest
January 2021:
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Injustice 2
December 2020:
- Monster Sanctuary
- Starbound
- Doom Eternal
November 2020:
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- Deep Rock Galactic
October 2020:
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition
September 2020:
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- Rise of Nations: Extended Edition
- Crusader King III
August 2020:
- Wasteland
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- Battletoad
- Trailmakers
July 2020:
- Neon Abyss
- Golf With Your Friends
- Fallout 76
June 2020:
- The Bard’s Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled
- No Man’s Sky
May 2020:
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Cities: Skylines
April 2020:
- Gears Tactics
- Sea of Thieves
- The Long Dark
- Alien: Isolation
- Overcooked! 2
March 2020:
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Bleeding Edge
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
February 2020:
- Wasteland Remastered
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
January 2020:
- Frostpunk
December 2019:
- Pillars of Eternity
- Phoenix Point
- Europa Universalis IV
- Killer Instinct
- Hearts of Iron IV
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
November 2019:
- RAGE 2
October 2019:
- Dead by Daylight
- Descenders
- The Outer Worlds
- Worms W.M.D.
- Stellaris
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Dishonored 2
September 2019:
- Middle-earth: Shadow War
- Dead Cells
August 2019:
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- Age of Empires: Definitive Edition
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
June 2019:
- Goat Simulator
- Crackdown 3: Campaign
- Crackdown 3: Wrecking Zone
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Sunset Overdrive
- Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure
- Halo: Spartan Strike
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Forza Horizon 4
February 2019:
- Astroneer
May 2018:
- Moonlighter
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
February 2018:
- Bridge Constructor Portal
October 2017:
- Disneyland Adventure
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Adventure
December 2016:
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
October 2016:
- Gears of War 4
September 2016:
- ReCore
March 2016:
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
Check back to this page if you want to find out about any new PC games added to the service. Of course, should any of these games be made unavailable, we’ll remove them from the list too. In the meantime, if nothing on this extensive list takes your fancy, why not played some of the best free PC games available?