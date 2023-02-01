PC Game Pass games list 2023

If you want a complete PC Game Pass games list, you’ve come to the right place. Microsoft’s popular gaming subscription service is growing all the time, but there’s no easy place to see all the games included in one place. Until now. This has the full list of every game on PC Game Pass, and will be updated regularly.

As the PC Game Pass games list grows, subscribers are getting more and more bang for their buck. While the price is still just $9.99 USD or £7.99 GBP per month, fans of virtually any genre are sure to find a large selection of games that they can lose themselves in.

In the list below, you’ll find many of the best FPS games, the best open world games, and the best PC games overall. For those who have been on the fence about subscribing to the service, seeing all the games laid out like this should help you make a decision, one way or another.

Full PC Game Pass list

Here are all of the PC Game Pass games and the month they were added to the service:

January 2023:

Persona 3 Portable

Persona 4 Golden

Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition

Stranded Deep

December 2022:

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator

High on Life

Chained Echoes

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Eastward

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

The Walking Dead: The Final Season

November 2022:

Hello Neighbor 2

Soccer Story

Gungrave G.O.R.E.

Dune: Spice Wars

Ghostlore

Pentiment

Somerville

Cooking Simulator

Football Manager 2023

Ghost Song

Return to Monkey Island

October 2022:

The Legend of Tianding

Gunfire Reborn

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery

Vampire Survivors

Amnesia: Collection

Amnesia: Rebirth

Phantom Abyss

SOMA

Persona 5 Royal

SIGNALIS

Dyson Sphere Program

Scorn

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Season 2

Train Sim World 3

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Chivalry 2

September 2022:

Despot’s Game

Eville

Prodeus

PAW Patrol: Grand Prix

SpiderHeck

Beacon Pines

Deathloop

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition

Fuge: Melodies of Steel

Metal: Hellsinger

Amazing Cultivation Simulator

Ashes of Singularity: Escalation

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace

Let’s Build a Zoo

Opus Magnum

Disney Dreamlight Valley

August 2022:

You Suck at Parking

Immortality

Tinykin

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition

EXAPUNKS

Midnight Fight Express

Death Stranding

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster

Coffee Talk

Moonscars

Expeditions: Rome

Offworld Trading Company

Two Point Campus

SHENZHEN I/O

July 2022:

INSIDE

Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion

MotoGP 22

As Dusk Falls

Escape Academy

Overwhelm

My Friend Peppa Pig

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

PowerWash Simulator

Garden Story

Road 96

DJMAX Respect V

Last Call BBS

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

June 2022:

House Flipper

Citizen Sleeper

Matchpoint: Tennis ChampionshipsTotal War: Three Kingdoms

OMORI

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Chorus

Spacelines from the Far Out

Disc Room

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge

Ninja Gaiden Σ

Ninja Gaiden Σ2

May 2022:

Pac-Man Museum+

Cricket 22

Trek to Yomi

Sniper Elite 5

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Floppy Knights

Farming Simulator 22

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Her Story

Umurangi Generation Special Edition

Eiyuden Chronicles: Rising

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition

This War of Mine: Final Cut

Halo Wars 2

Loot River

April 2022:

Unsouled

7 Days to Die

Research and Destroy

Bugsnax

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

Panzer Corps 2

Life is Strange: True Colors

The Dungeons of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos – Chicken Edition

Chinatown Detective Agency

March 2022:

Weird West

NORCO

A Memoir Blue

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games

Kraken Academy!!

Paradise Killer

Tunic

Shredders

Young Souls

FAR: Changing Tides

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Hitman 3

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Galactic Civilizations III

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Ark: Survival Evolved

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII

February 2022:

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Total War: Warhammer III

Infernax

Besiege

Skul: The Hero Slayer

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom

Telling Lies

Dreamscraper

January 2022:

Edge of Eternity

Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master!

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Death’s Door

Spelunky 2

Gears 5

Olija

December 2021:

Ben 10: Power Trip

PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay

Mortal Kombat 11

The Gunk

Serious Sam 4

Minecraft Dungeons

ANVIL: Vault Breaker

Stardew Valley

Rubber Bandits

Townscaper

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Dishonored Definitive Edition

November 2021:

The Hunter: Call of the Wild

Generation Zero

Before We Leave

Halo Infinite

My Friend Pedro

Exo One

Dicey Dungeons

Among Us

Forza Horizon 5

Minecraft

Kill It With Fire

October 2021:

Unpacking

Age of Empires IV

Moonglow

Outriders

The Riftbreaker

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

September 2021:

Marvel’s Avengers

Tainted Grail: Conquest

Back 4 Blood

Medieval Dynasty

Aragami 2

Superliminal

Crown Trick

Surgeon Simulator 2

August 2021:

Psychonauts 2

Quake

Recompile

Humankind

Microsoft Solitaire

Micro Flight Simulator

July 2021:

The Ascent

Gang Beasts

June 2021:

Grounded

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

The Evil Within 2

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Conan: Exiles

May 2021:

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

Solasta: Crown of the Magister

Human Fall Flat

Maneater

SnowRunner

Just Cause 4

Tell Me Why

Dragon Quest Builders 2

April 2021:

Destroy All Humans!:

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

March 2021:

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Octopath Traveler

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition

Empire of Sin

The Evil Within

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein: The New World

Doom 64

Prey

Doom 3

Doom II (Classic)

Doom (1993)

Fallout 4

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

February 2021:

DIRT 5

Wreckfest

January 2021:

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Injustice 2

December 2020:

Monster Sanctuary

Starbound

Doom Eternal

November 2020:

Tetris Effect: Connected

Deep Rock Galactic

October 2020:

Grim Fandango Remastered

Full Throttle Remastered

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition

September 2020:

Super Lucky’s Tale

Rise of Nations: Extended Edition

Crusader King III

August 2020:

Wasteland

New Super Lucky’s Tale

Battletoad

Trailmakers

July 2020:

Neon Abyss

Golf With Your Friends

Fallout 76

June 2020:

The Bard’s Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled

No Man’s Sky

May 2020:

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

Cities: Skylines

April 2020:

Gears Tactics

Sea of Thieves

The Long Dark

Alien: Isolation

Overcooked! 2

March 2020:

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Bleeding Edge

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

February 2020:

Wasteland Remastered

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

January 2020:

Frostpunk

December 2019:

Pillars of Eternity

Phoenix Point

Europa Universalis IV

Killer Instinct

Hearts of Iron IV

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

November 2019:

RAGE 2

October 2019:

Dead by Daylight

Descenders

The Outer Worlds

Worms W.M.D.

Stellaris

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Dishonored 2

September 2019:

Middle-earth: Shadow War

Dead Cells

August 2019:

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy

June 2019:

Goat Simulator

Crackdown 3: Campaign

Crackdown 3: Wrecking Zone

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Sunset Overdrive

Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure

Halo: Spartan Strike

Halo: Spartan Assault

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Forza Horizon 4

February 2019:

Astroneer

May 2018:

Moonlighter

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

February 2018:

Bridge Constructor Portal

October 2017:

Disneyland Adventure

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Adventure

December 2016:

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

October 2016:

Gears of War 4

September 2016:

ReCore

March 2016:

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Check back to this page if you want to find out about any new PC games added to the service. Of course, should any of these games be made unavailable, we’ll remove them from the list too. In the meantime, if nothing on this extensive list takes your fancy, why not played some of the best free PC games available?