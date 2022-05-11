This Fallout 4 mod recreates all of Fallout 3’s Point Lookout DLC

Point Lookout – Fallout 4 is a faithful fan recreation of Fallout 3’s Point Lookout DLC… but in its sequel. The Fallout 4 mod includes every quest, location, NPC, enemy, and nearly every item and weapon from its predecessor’s DLC.

It’s an impressive feat. Point Lookout was the penultimate DLC for Fallout 3, which was released back in 2009. Located in Point Lookout State Park in Maryland, the expansion broke away from the usual grey palette of the vast Capital Wasteland in favour of a small town in a swamp, with a seaside (swampside?) pier and a strange old mansion.

The mod is the work of The Capital Wasteland Project, which aims to recreate all of Fallout 3 in Fallout 4, along with the added benefits to graphics, physics, and performance. As you’d expect the DLC looks significantly better on Fallout 4’s engine, with higher resolution textures, god rays, and better visuals thanks to the use of assets from the newer game.

But graphics aren’t everything; there are other reasons you might want to play some of Fallout 3’s iconic quests in the newer Creation Engine. Players were previously forced to login into Games For Windows Live to even access the game, although thankfully this was finally removed late last year.

A more troubling issue is that Fallout 3 wasn’t designed with multi-core processors in mind. Anyone running a modern PC with more than two physical cores is likely to encounter quite a few crashes. There is a workaround which limits the number of cores the game uses to two, but that’s at the cost of performance.

Preserving Fallout 3 in the newer engine may give the game a longer shelf life for modern PCs, although the ideal solution, of course, would be an official remaster. Your move, Bethesda.

You can download the mod from Nexus Mods.

