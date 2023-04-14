New Fallout 76 Cryptids just made Bethesda’s co-op game a lot spookier

You’d better watch out, because two new Fallout 76 Cryptids are about to make exploring the open world of Bethesda’s co-op survival game a whole lot scarier. The upcoming Fallout 76 update Once in a Blue Moon introduces the stalking Blue Devil and the gargantuan Ogua to the game’s roster alongside the likes of iconic faces such as the Sheepsquatch, the Wendigo, the Chupacabra, and the Grafton Monster.

Once in a Blue Moon sees the Blue Ridge Caravan return to the Appalachian wasteland, tasking players with helping out its expanding business. You’ll have the chance to earn unique Blue Ridge-themed rewards by helping out caravan manager Vinny Costa across a series of one-off daily quests. These include a range of CAMP items as well as outfits for your character.

There’s also a special bonus side quest for those of you “that have completed content from all over 76’s history.” Meanwhile, Luca Costa has lost his Brahmin and its cargo of makeshift explosives, so you’ll need to track it down and return the goods to him. However, you’ll need to “be extra careful not to disturb the local wildlife, as cultists have recently noticed strange rumblings in the woods nearby.”

Speaking of rumblings in the woods, let’s talk Cryptids. These almost mythological creatures are somewhat of a rare sighting in Fallout 76 (unless you know just where to look), and their appearance can provoke anything from wonder to abject terror. Joining in the next update are two such creatures that promise to evoke just those emotions as you explore the world.

The Blue Devil is a giant, werewolf-like creature “with an almost human-like snarl interlaced between its horrifying song,” so keep your eyes peeled if you go down to the woods tonight – especially if it’s under the light of the full moon. Meanwhile, what’s that gorgeous boulder over in the Cranberry Glade? Perhaps hold back on your inquisitive investigations, as the giant Ogua is “easily the height of five men, with deep-set eyes and a large, hooked beak” – and it’s probably not best pleased about being disturbed.

Fallout 76’s Once in a Blue Moon update arrives “this summer,” but you can try out the new content on the Fallout 76 Public Test Server starting on April 20. In the meantime, a small update focused on “minor bug fixes and performance optimisations” arrives on April 18. Note that the Fallout 76 servers will go offline on April 18 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST / 4pm CEST on all platforms to apply this update.

Finally, Bethesda notes in its latest ‘Inside the Vault’ blog that the Mothman Equinox event is returning from April 25 until May 9. Help the Mothman cult to perform a complex dark ritual on the hour, every hour, to earn a range of special Mothman-themed rewards. If you’ve not given it a shot in the past, now’s your chance to try it for yourself. Remember that Fallout 76 is included with a Game Pass subscription, so why not see for yourself how far it has come since launch?

The Fallout 5 release date still feels like quite a way off, but don’t fear – we’ve highlighted the best games like Fallout on PC to keep that post-apocalyptic need fulfilled. You might also want to investigate New Blood’s upcoming Fallout-style isometric RPG that aims to capture the vibe and style of the older entries.