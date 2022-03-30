Minecraft Dungeons devs are working on Fallout 76

Post-apocalyptic MMORPG game Fallout 76 is getting some creative help from the team behind Minecraft Dungeons. Developer Double Eleven confirms that it is working “to create new challenges” for Fallout 76 players, and dataminers believe they’ve already uncovered some of the studio’s work for the upcoming Season 11.

More than three years after its release, Bethesda’s online-only RPG game is still receiving regular content updates, with the recently revealed 2022 roadmap confirming an alien invasion, a return to Fallout 3’s The Pitt, and finally, the lethal travelling roadshow “Nuka World on Tour”.

At least one of these will get assistance from Double Eleven, as the developer confirmed this week. The studio, which developed Minecraft Dungeons along with Mojang, is working with Bethesda on “a host of exciting new content” for Fallout 76, “that will be enjoyed by this passionate community of fans later in 2022”. This does suggest that either The Pitt or Nuka World on Tour – which are due out autumn and winter, respectively – will be the seasons Double Eleven is working on.

Dataminers on Reddit have gone a step further and confirmed that it is mostly Nuka World on Tour which will receive most of the studio’s input – leaker Gearsthecool says that a number of assets for this are already in Fallout 76 and are conspicuously prefixed “D11”.

Leaked details include a boss battle at a rollercoaster called the “Nuka Launcher Coaster”, a Mr. Handy named “Mr. Nuka” who hosts a game show the players can take part in, and some sort of fight against a wave of chickens with a boss named “Chicken?”.

Double Eleven are excited to announce that we’re working with @BethesdaStudios to craft new and exciting challenges for Vault Dwellers everywhere in Fallout 76. You can find out more on our blog at https://t.co/5Ct46sD2eV. pic.twitter.com/xlnGcc9x7U — Double Eleven (@DoubleElevenLtd) March 28, 2022

Bethesda is retiring its own launcher next month, so if you’ve got a Fallout 76 account there you’ll be able to migrate it to Steam in due course.

Fallout 76 Fallout 76 Fanatical $39.99 Buy Now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.