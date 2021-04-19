Fallout 76 Season 4 rewards have been unveiled

Fallout 76 Season 4 is coming up fast, with the MMORPG’s next season of content due to drop next week. Ahead of its launch, Bethesda has offered a preview of what’s to come in the way of rank-up rewards, and it looks like there’s plenty on offer.

“Starting April 27, we’ll be rejoining Armor Ace and the Power Patrol for Fallout 76 Season 4,” the studio announces on the online RPG game’s site. “On the new ‘Armor Ace in Cold Steel’ scoreboard, our intrepid defender of liberty heads north to square off against the fearsome Commissioner Chaos and his rogue band of robots, the Yukon Five. In what’s sure to be a battle for the ages, Armor Ace and the Power Patrol will go toe-to-toe with each of the Five, one-by-one. Will Armor Ace best the bots, or will the Commissioner deliver a knockout punch to our heroes?”

With rewards spanning 100 different tiers of the Season 4 scoreboard, there are too many to cover in this here story. However, in the preview post, the studio notes that we’ll see a bunch of brand-new items that’ll be “making their debut as rewards” in Fallout 76, such as new C.A.M.P. items like mannequins, a new-style Nukashine recipe with fewer downsides, and more.

There’ll be familiar treats like consumables, in-game currencies, Atoms, perk card packs, and others coming back, too. Here’s a preview of some of the rank-up rewards headed to Fallout 76 for Season 4 (via Bethesda):

Mannequins – Flaunt some of your favourite outfits with a set of male and female Mannequins for your C.A.M.P.

Power armour – Align yourself with Commissioner Chaos by stepping into Yukon Five themed power armour paints.

Weapon skins – Strike fear into your foes with the Death’s Breath Flamer skin. You’ll also be able to earn new paints for the Gatling Plasma, Lever Action Rifle, and more.

C.A.M.P. objects – Farm your very own honey with the new beehive. Then, dazzle your visitors with the Tree Branch chandelier, new wallpapers, floors, and even a gold toilet!

Nuka-Cola Collectron – With this new bot in your CAMP, you won’t need to spend any more time scavenging the Wasteland for a refreshing Nuka-Cola.

Backpack Flairs – Show off your love for the Power Patrol by decorating your backpack with action figures of your favourite characters.

Tadpole Badges – Fill your Tadpole Scout sash with even more badges by ranking up, and then turn them in at a Pioneer Scouts vending machine to claim Scout-themed rewards.

Sugar-free Nukashine – All the benefits of everyone’s favourite party beverage, with none of the syrupy aftertaste (or sudden memory loss)!

Carry Weight Booster – Take a swig of this buffed up brew to carry an additional 50 pounds for 30 minutes.

Roleplay away: Pick up Fallout 76 on Fanatical here

If you’re keen to see each and every rank-up reward coming with Fallout 76 Season 4, you can head to this page on the open-world game’s site where you’ll find them listed in full.

Fallout 76 Season 4 launches on April 27.