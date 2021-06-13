Fallout 76’s Steel Reign update is out next month

You can play Fallout 76’s next update soon. Bethesda has revealed during its E3 showcase that the Steel Reign update will be available for you to download on July 7. It’ll also be free for all Fallout 76 players, too – which is nifty.

The upcoming update brings the Brotherhood of Steel storyline to a close. You find yourself back at Fort Atlas, where tensions between Paladin Rahmani and Knight Shin are running at an all-time high. Things then escalate further when swarms of Super Mutants start to appear as people go missing. It’s up to you to decide how you’ll guide the Brotherhood and whether you’ll “take the side of justice or will you remain committed to duty”.

Steel Reign includes a new questline that tasks you with choosing what direction the Brotherhood of Steel will take, solving the mysteries behind the appearance of the Super Mutants as you go. You’re also getting new locations and gear, more rewards to earn through the Season 5 scoreboard, and legendary crafting, which allows you to “put those Legendary Modules to work and create your own one, two, and three-star legendary items, right from the comfort of your own C.A.M.P”.

Here’s the trailer

Fallout 76 is also getting another free update called Expeditions: The Pitt, which will take you outside Appalachia on story-driven, repeatable missions to various, familiar locales. We’re starting off with The Pitt next year.

You can also find our E3 schedule here if you’re looking to see what else is on.