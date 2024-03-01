Get every game in one of the best RPG series ever for just $25

Command and Conquer. Half-Life. Baldur’s Gate. Civilization. A handful of series can rightfully claim a place in PC gaming history, responsible for shaping the platform and its culture over the past three decades. But Fallout is something truly special. Before Bethesda built Skyrim and Starfield, and back when Obsidian was still known for Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2, the apocalyptic FPS and survival shooter became the proving ground for each studios’ respective game-making styles. In Fallout 3, Bethesda built one of the most frightening and flexible open worlds in history. In New Vegas, Obsidian perfected its ability to make true, freeform RPG games. But before that even, there were Black Isle and Interplay, which laid the groundwork for Fallout’s iconic retro-futurist world and all its fundamental mechanics – Fallout 2 remains, arguably, the best in the series. Whichever game you want to start with, now you can own the entire mainline Fallout series for $25. Six games. The entire history of one of PC’s greatest achievements. And it’s available now.

Personally I’m a Fallout New Vegas guy. It achieves a small miracle, insofar as being an RPG game where even the ambient, optional, and perfunctory side quests manage to inform and feel consistent with the main story. You can do what you like, be who you like, but it never feels without an author and a tangible sense of narrative purpose.

On the contrary, Fallout 3 was my first one, and the gunplay in Fallout 4 remains the best in the series, so my loyalties are somewhat divided. Either way, as we await the Fallout 5 release date, Bethesda, Obsidian, Black Isle, and Interplay’s work deserves continued attention.

Gog’s new Fallout bundle contains the original game, Fallout 2, Fallout 3, Fallout New Vegas, Fallout 4, and the spin-off Fallout Tactics. You also get the Fallout 4 High Resolution Pack, to make the latest outing in the apocalypse RPG look even better. Not included however is Fallout 76 – you’re getting the single-player FO games only. If you’ve never tried Fallout before and want to own the whole series for a seriously cut rate, just hit the button below.

