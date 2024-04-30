We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Grab this Fallout RPG Humble Bundle to run your own post-apocalyptic tabletop wargame far away from the radroaches and super mutants.

This Fallout RPG bundle lets you experience the wasteland from home: A Vault Dweller from Fallout blasts away, screaming as she does so, while a super mutant and someone in full power armor look on.
There’s one name on everyone’s lips right now and for once, it’s Fallout. Following on from the stunningly successful TV series, the Fallout 4 next-gen update, and Fallout 76 hitting new player count highs, it feels like we’re almost reaching peak post-apocalyptic saturation. That’s why this Fallout RPG and 3D Miniatures Humble Bundle feels almost like a breath of fresh air, taking the series away from the screen and out into the real world.

Included in this colossal Fallout bundle is everything you need to start dipping a toe into Fallout: Wasteland Warfare, including an absolute ton of STL files to print out your own scenery. Unlike many wargames, Fallout: Wasteland Warfare focuses around building a narrative, making it more RPG game than something like Warhammer 40k. In fact, some of the supplements for the game do turn it into a full RPG, letting you run your own campaigns in the system, along with single-player options for those preferring to blast mutants on their lonesome.

In addition to a comprehensive series of rules books, campaigns, character sheets, and expansions, this bundle contains a cornucopia of post-apocalyptic STL file schematics. If you own a 3D printer, you’ll have loads to manifest as you build a wasteland wonderland all on your tabletop.

These STL files are all from the official Modiphius range and included are iconic Fallout staples like a Vertibird and pre-war APC, to Red Rocket ruins and Vault-Tec scenery that’ll let you create your own vault, ready for whatever horrible experiments you’re about to unleash. Or you can simply use it as its intended purpose and fight brutal battles around them, it’s up to you.

If you’d like to grab this slice of post-apocalyptia for yourself, the entire lot can be yours for $18/£14.84 with the Fallout RPG and 3D Miniatures Encore Humble Bundle running until 11am PT / 2pm EST / 7pm BST on Saturday, May 11. Simply click below to begin your journey into, or away from, the vault.

Should all this have you diving back into the games, our guide to getting started with the Fallout RPG series will have you playing in no-time. Meanwhile, if it’s a little help for the fourth main game you’re looking for, our Fallout 4 best weapons guide should get you blasting away like a true Vault Dweller.

