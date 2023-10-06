World of Warcraft meets Zoo Tycoon in cozy Steam management sim

If you've ever wondered what Zoo Tycoon would look like if you fused it with World of Warcraft, new Steam management sim Fantastic Haven does just that.

There are two games that I spent far too much time on as a kid: Zoo Tycoon and World of Warcraft – in fact, I still spend too much time on WoW as an adult. So, imagine my face when I discovered Fantastic Haven, a Steam management sim that channels elements of both of my childhood favorites.

Fusing the animal handling of Zoo Tycoon with the expansive, cartoon-esque emerald planes of World of Warcraft’s Azeroth, Fantastic Haven is a management game with a magical twist.

As technology begins to blight the emerald landscapes you call home, your task is to ensure that its now-scattered magical creatures have a safe place to lay their heads. Thrust into the shoes of an Elder, you’ll be taking care of everything from adorable baby griffins to huge dinosaur-like lizards.

You can adjust the landscape to suit your furry (or scaly) friends’ needs, and build up your own medieval-style structures to ensure the smooth running of your rescue operation. There’s also a mysterious Final Fantasy XIV Online-style crystal structure right at the beginning of the trailer, which has certainly left me quite intrigued.

As someone who spends far too much time grinding in League of Legends, Fantastic Haven is shaping up to be a great way to distract myself from those inevitable seven deaths zero kills runs – especially because of just how much it reminds me of the good ol’ days.

If you, like me, are in danger of throwing your mouse out of a window playing multiplayer games, or alternatively just love a good cozy experience, then the Fantastic Haven release date is set for quarter two of 2024. If you’re looking to keep up to date with Fantastic Haven, I’d suggest wishlisting it on Steam.

Q2 of 2024 is quite a bit away, though, so I’d suggest checking out our list of the best fantasy games if you’re looking to add a little sparkle to your Steam library. Or, alternatively, our rundown of the best relaxing games on PC can help you find a new adventure to unwind with.

