Far Cry 6’s next roguelike villain DLC launches in six days

Another round of Far Cry 6 DLC is ready for launch, as the trilogy of villain-themed roguelike expansions continues. Ubisoft has confirmed that Pagan: Control will launch next week, giving you a chance to take control of Far Cry 4 villain Pagan Min.

“Players will embody Pagan Min, the iconic villain from Far Cry 4,” Ubisoft explains in a press release, “in a brand-new experience inspired by the roguelite genre taking place in the depths of the villain’s troubled psyche. Blending intense action and storytelling, Pagan: Control will provide a unique opportunity for players to explore Pagan’s mind, learn more about his past, and face off against familiar faces as he struggles to break free from his cycle of guilt and regrets.”

Pagan: Control launches on January 11, hitting PC via the Ubisoft Store or Epic Games Store. It’ll also be available on Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. It will be available as part of the $39.99 USD season pass, or as part of a Ubisoft Plus subscription on PC.

Ubisoft says that Joseph: Collapse, the third and final entry in the DLC trilogy, “will be available later this year”.

Dive into the twisted mind of Pagan Min. The new Pagan: Control DLC is coming January 11. pic.twitter.com/2hIr1xoPkc — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) January 5, 2022

