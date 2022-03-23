Far Cry 6 gets Stranger Things DLC and a free game weekend

There’s a Far Cry 6 free weekend kicking off tomorrow, so anyone who wants to try the latest game in the long-running FPS game series can do so for nothing – in single-player or co-op. Even better, it includes the free Far Cry 6 Stranger Things DLC – which also drops tomorrow.

Pre-loads are live right now, but the Far Cry 6 free weekend and Stranger Things DLC both launch on Thursday, March 24 at 11am PDT / 2pm EDT / 6pm GMT. That time holds true across all regions and platforms, including Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store on PC, as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The event ends on Monday, March 28 at those same times.

The Stranger Things DLC is titled ‘The Vanishing’, and is billed as a “crossover mission” – so expect something small in scale. Ubisoft hasn’t provided much detail on the crossover, but a brief teaser trailer reveals the show’s Demogorgon in-game, and a bit of promotional art featuring Far Cry 6 protagonist Dani exploring the Upside Down.

Check it out for yourself below.

Play the FREE Stranger Things crossover mission starting March 24! Invite a friend to play during the first Far Cry 6 Free Weekend, Mar 24-27, playable alone or in co-op. Celebrate together with 50% off FC6 & 35% off Season Pass! #FarCry6 pic.twitter.com/Mham5tMTp0 — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) March 22, 2022

