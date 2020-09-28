The original FarmVille is shutting down after 11 years

Zynga has revealed that after 11 years the original FarmVille on Facebook is shutting down. In a post on its help page, the developer explains that this has happened in part due to Adobe halting distributing and updating Flash Player for all web browsers. Facebook is also ceasing support of Flash games on the platform after December 31, 2020.

“We hope that the in-game experiences we’ve developed over the years have provided you with the highest level of entertainment that we strive to fulfil here at Zynga,” the developer says. “We look forward to you joining us in Farmville 2: Tropic Escape and the upcoming worldwide launch of FarmVille 3 on mobile.”

FarmVille will remain playable up until the end of December, and in-app purchases will remain in place until November 17 after which they’ll be shut off. That means the game won’t be able to process payments or refunds at that point, so keep that in mind. Zynga also says it has a series of in-game activities in the works that it will share some more details on soon. So if you have any remaining currency left over, you may want to toss it in.

FarmVille initially launched way back in 2009, and I’ll always remember it for being the first game to be outright banned in my school – despite the existence of RuneScape.

