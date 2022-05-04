Festival Tycoon takes Planet Coaster to Glastonbury

Music festival simulator Festival Tycoon takes the management stylings of Planet Coaster to Glastonbury, putting players in charge of building, planning, and running their own music festivals. The game, which is out now on Steam and the Epic store, tasks you with everything from purchasing and arranging all the necessary festival buildings and equipment to ensuring that both the talent and the crowds are kept happy during the event.

Since its launch in early access in September 2021, Festival Tycoon’s solo developer Johannes Gäbler, also known as Dreihaus, has been regularly updating the game with additional features including custom music, extreme sports, seasonal events such as Oktoberfest, and community mod support. The 1.0 release will also include new map sizes, more stages to feature your acts on (including a modular system allowing players to build their own unique stage layouts), new musicians and locations, and a band name generator.

Players must handle everything required to run their festival, starting out with an empty field and (hopefully) ending with a raucous celebration of music. Tents, stages, and portaloos must be built, with sectioned off VIP areas to keep the special guests happy. A lineup of talent needs to be booked to put on a great show, with bands across various genres on offer. You will need to attract sponsors and keep them satisfied to secure enough funding to get your festival empire off the ground.

Once the show is ready to go, you’ll have to make sure that the bands are happy and things run smoothly while also attending to the needs of the crowds – which includes everything from keeping the beer and burgers stocked to ensuring that first aid crews are ready to respond to any unfortunate incidents that may occur. If things all go roughly according to plan, then even bigger festivals await. If you book them, they will come.

Festival Tycoon, the debut game from Gäbler, is available now on Steam and the Epic store.