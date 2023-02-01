FIFA 23 Future Stars release date and swaps rewards

If you’re looking for the FIFA 23 Future Stars release date, we have all the information you need right here. Future Stars is a celebration of world-class youth and those players who could one day become the next Lionel Messi. Previous Future Stars squads, for instance, included the likes of Vinicius Junior and Phil Foden, two players who are now instrumental in their respective team’s successes.

If a player is to be considered for the Future Stars promo in the football game, they must be already performing to a high standard for their club and be under the age of 22. Anyone worthy enough to be included in the Future Stars squad in FIFA 23 is seemingly destined for greatness, and like Buyako Saka, could find themselves in contention for a TOTY in the near future.

FIFA 23 Future Stars release date

The FIFA 23 Future Stars promo release date is February 3. Future Stars will begin as TOTY ends at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm UTC.

FIFA 23 Future Stars swaps rewards

From now until the end of the Future Stars promo, you can earn Future Stars swap tokens from objectives, SBCs, and from unique packs in the store. These swap tokens can then be exchanged in the SBC menu for rewards. Here is every Future Stars swap reward:

3 tokens: Future Stars Team 1 Pack

5 tokens: Base Icon Gianfranco Zola

10 tokens: 84+ x20 Pack

10 tokens: Moments Philippe Coutinho

15 tokens: 87+ Player Pick (1 of 5, can include WW/Centurions/Future Stars Team 1)

15 tokens: 85+ x10 Pack

20 tokens: Mid Icon George Best

25 tokens: 2x 85+ x10 Pack

27 tokens: Prime Icon Player Pick (1 of 3)

Now that you know the FIFA 23 Future Stars release date, and every swap reward, you can make a start on earning those tokens. If completing SBCs is your thing, we can ease the burden of those high requirements with the cheapest 88 rated players. Once you’ve nabbed all the swap tokens available, check out our list of the best PC games so you can kill time until the Future Stars are unleashed.