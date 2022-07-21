Fifa 23 system requirements – prep your gaming PC for kick off

Fifa 23 system requirements have changed since Fifa 22, but it still doesn't take much to get the the gaming PC ball rolling and run EA's latest football outing

Fifa 23 system requirements:

Fifa 23 system requirements shouldn’t give your gaming PC the red card, and it doesn’t take much to get the ball rolling. The latest EA Sports outing can run on an Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics card, and you won’t need an RTX GPU to play with enhanced settings.

According to Fifa 23 system requirements, you will need something on par with the Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti to kick off. To experience the game at its best, EA recommends using either a GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT – two 6GB graphics cards that have been around for a couple of years now.

To run around EA’s virtual pitch, your rig will need at least 8GB of gaming RAM, but you’ll need 12GB to crank up your settings. The Fifa 23 Steam download also takes up 100GB of storage space, so you might want to spring clean your SSD or hard drive to make room before the whistle blows.

Fifa 23 system requirements: Virtual player leaping for ball with slide tackling on pitch

Fifa 23 system requirements

Minimum Recommended
OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit
CPU Intel Core i5 6600k
AMD Ryzen 5 1600		  Intel Core i7 6700
AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
RAM 8GB 12GB
GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1550 Ti
AMD Radeon RX 570		 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660
AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT
VRAM 4GB 8GB
Storage 100GB 100GB

Again, most modern gaming PC builds should be able to handle Fifa 23. However, the latest football game is more demanding than Fifa 22, meaning you might need to revamp your rig to enjoy the latest version. If you’re a Fifa regular, it’s probably worth upgrading your gaming laptop or PC, as future EA Sports FC releases will likely require more GPU oomph.

Valve hasn’t confirmed whether Fifa 23 is playable on Steam Deck, but there’s a chance it’ll work on the portable powerhouse. While it hasn’t got verified status, Fifa 22 is compatible with the handheld, so perhaps we’ll be able to play the latest take on the great game on the go.

Take the Fifa 23 system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Fifa 23?

Phil longs for the bleeps and bloops of old gaming PCs but is happy to remove his retro-tinted glasses to cover the latest Nvidia, AMD, and Intel GPUs and CPUs. He also covers the Oculus Quest 2.

