Fifa 23 system requirements – prep your gaming PC for kick off

Fifa 23 system requirements shouldn’t give your gaming PC the red card, and it doesn’t take much to get the ball rolling. The latest EA Sports outing can run on an Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics card, and you won’t need an RTX GPU to play with enhanced settings.

According to Fifa 23 system requirements, you will need something on par with the Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti to kick off. To experience the game at its best, EA recommends using either a GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT – two 6GB graphics cards that have been around for a couple of years now.

To run around EA’s virtual pitch, your rig will need at least 8GB of gaming RAM, but you’ll need 12GB to crank up your settings. The Fifa 23 Steam download also takes up 100GB of storage space, so you might want to spring clean your SSD or hard drive to make room before the whistle blows.

Fifa 23 system requirements

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5 6600k

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Intel Core i7 6700

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X RAM 8GB 12GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1550 Ti

AMD Radeon RX 570 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT VRAM 4GB 8GB Storage 100GB 100GB

Again, most modern gaming PC builds should be able to handle Fifa 23. However, the latest football game is more demanding than Fifa 22, meaning you might need to revamp your rig to enjoy the latest version. If you’re a Fifa regular, it’s probably worth upgrading your gaming laptop or PC, as future EA Sports FC releases will likely require more GPU oomph.

Valve hasn’t confirmed whether Fifa 23 is playable on Steam Deck, but there’s a chance it’ll work on the portable powerhouse. While it hasn’t got verified status, Fifa 22 is compatible with the handheld, so perhaps we’ll be able to play the latest take on the great game on the go.

Take the Fifa 23 system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Fifa 23?