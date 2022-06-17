Final Fantasy 7 Remake is Verified on Steam Deck

You can now play Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade on Steam Deck, as it has arrived on Valve's gaming PC storefront with 'Verified' status

Final Fantasy 7 Remake screenshot of Cloud on Steam Deck screen

Published:

Final Fantasy 7: Remake | Gaming hardware

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade is ‘Verified’ for Steam Deck, and it’s available to buy now on Valve’s storefront. A remaster of the RPG game’s prequel is also heading to gaming PCs later this year, meaning you might be able to play a chunk of Square Enix’s iconic saga on the go.

Announced during a 25th-anniversary event, Final Fantasy 7 Remake makes its Steam Deck debut today, June 17. Its arrival on Steam means it’s no longer an Epic Games Store exclusive, so you won’t have to jump storefront ship to enjoy the revamped role-playing game.

Square Enix also unveiled Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, a remastered version of the 2007 Sony PSP prelude. The updated spin-off will feature fresh new 3D models, full voiceovers, and musical arrangements, giving newer fans a chance to enjoy a modern take on the cult classic. The fact it’s heading to Steam suggests it’ll also be playable on the handheld, but you might want to reserve your hopes for Valve’s official verdict.

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Integrate Steam page is now live, and it’s got 29% off until July 7. Square Enix’s Crisis Core revival hasn’t got a precise ETA yet, but it’s expected to arrive in Winter 2022. Again, we’re not sure it’ll earn itself either a ‘Playable’ or ‘Verified’ badge, but considering it was originally a PSP game, it’d be nice if it worked on Valve’s portable powerhouse.

More Final Fantasy 7: Remake stories

Phil longs for the bleeps and bloops of old gaming PCs but is happy to remove his retro-tinted glasses to cover the latest Nvidia, AMD, and Intel GPUs and CPUs. He also covers the Oculus Quest 2.

PCGamesN logo Follow us for more
Facebook logo Twitter logo
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Popular now
Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.
More from PCGamesN