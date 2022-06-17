Final Fantasy 7 Remake is Verified on Steam Deck

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade is ‘Verified’ for Steam Deck, and it’s available to buy now on Valve’s storefront. A remaster of the RPG game’s prequel is also heading to gaming PCs later this year, meaning you might be able to play a chunk of Square Enix’s iconic saga on the go.

Announced during a 25th-anniversary event, Final Fantasy 7 Remake makes its Steam Deck debut today, June 17. Its arrival on Steam means it’s no longer an Epic Games Store exclusive, so you won’t have to jump storefront ship to enjoy the revamped role-playing game.

Square Enix also unveiled Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, a remastered version of the 2007 Sony PSP prelude. The updated spin-off will feature fresh new 3D models, full voiceovers, and musical arrangements, giving newer fans a chance to enjoy a modern take on the cult classic. The fact it’s heading to Steam suggests it’ll also be playable on the handheld, but you might want to reserve your hopes for Valve’s official verdict.

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Integrate Steam page is now live, and it’s got 29% off until July 7. Square Enix’s Crisis Core revival hasn’t got a precise ETA yet, but it’s expected to arrive in Winter 2022. Again, we’re not sure it’ll earn itself either a ‘Playable’ or ‘Verified’ badge, but considering it was originally a PSP game, it’d be nice if it worked on Valve’s portable powerhouse.