FF7 Remake devs will reveal Part 2 “this year if we can”

You want to see the second part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake, and the developers want to show it to you – this year, if they can. That’s according to original FF7 director Yoshinori Kitase, speaking during an event celebrating the game’s 25th anniversary.

“With regards to the long awaited Final Fantasy VII Remake [Part 2]… there will be more information… this year if we can,” Kitase says in a translation provided by PushDustIn and VGC. Kitase follows up by saying “We just started the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII, so we want to celebrate and get fans excited, so within the next 12 months we want to share some information. Look forward to more information!”

The FF7 Remake made some fairly notable divergences from the original by the end. That could mean that Part 2 will look even more different from the source material, and any actual information on what form it’ll take is highly anticipated.

Of course, it could be ages before the game actually releases on PC. The first part of FF7 Remake just hit PC last month, over a year after the original hit PS4 and six months after the Intergrade update landed on console. That was a solid, if barebones, port, but here’s hoping we won’t have to wait quite so long for Part 2.

