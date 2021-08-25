Final Fantasy 4’s pixel remaster is out next month

You’ll soon be able to add Final Fantasy 4 to your collection of pixel remasters if you fancy it. Square Enix has revealed that the classic RPG game’s pixel makeover is hitting Steam on September 8, just two weeks away.

Final Fantasy 4’s pixel remaster comes with updated 2D pixel graphics that have been redrawn with modern hardware in mind – they’ve even been created by the original artist, Kazuko Shibuya. We’ve also got rearranged soundtracks, improved gameplay with updated controller controls, and modernized UI. That’s not it, either, as there are heaps of quality-of-life improvements, including additional extras like the bestiary illustration gallery, music player, and the ability to save at any time, which is particularly handy.

Final Fantasy 4 sees the Kingdom of Baron send out its elite airship fleet, the Red Wings, to attack the surrounding countries if you need a wee refresher. The captain of that fleet, a dark knight named Cecil, becomes distressed by the task and decides to take up arms against the Baron with his paramour at his side. To accomplish such a feat, you scour the lands for crystals and meet oodles of pals along the way to help you accomplish your goal.

The first three Final Fantasy games in the pixel remaster series launched on Steam last month, though not everyone was a fan of the font – it’s okay, there’s a way to change it (thanks, RPGSite).

We’re also set to get more pixel remasters with Final Fantasy 5 and 6 next up, though we don’t know when they’ll release. In the meantime, though, feel free to check out our list of the best RPG games on PC to find something that’ll keep you busy until Final Fantasy 4’s pixel remaster comes out.