FFXIV 6.08 patch brings huge buffs for Paladin, Dancer, and Dragoon

Final Fantasy XIV‘s latest patch is here, and it’s good news for those of you who play the Paladin, Dancer, and Dragon jobs, in particular. Alongside a raft of damage buffs for other classes, we’ve also got a new data centre for the Oceanic region.

The Paladin has got a handsome increase in potency across its Spirits Within, Expiacion, Blade of Faith, Blade of Truth, and Blade of Valour moves. The standouts, though, are the last three moves, which have all seen a leap of more than 100 in potencies.

The Dragoon and Dancer have done pretty well for themselves, too. The former has got potency buffs to Raiden Thrust, Stardiver, Heavens’ Thrust, and Chaotic Spring. Dragon Sight also has more range now, and the targeted party member now doesn’t need to remain within 12 yalms to receive the benefits of Left Eye. The latter, meanwhile, has received damage boosts across Cascade, Reverse Cascade, and Fountainfall. The combo potency for Fountain has also been buffed to 280 from 240. To round things off, the four steps potency for Technical Finish has been boosted to 1,200 from 1,080.

Black Mage, Samurai, Ninja and other jobs have also got some neat potency buffs. Check out the complete list of them below:

ffxiv 6.08 patch notes

Paladin

Spirits Within – Potency has been increased to 270 from 250

Potency has been increased to 340 from 300 Blade of Faith – Potency has been increased to 420 from 250

Marauder / Warrior

Tomahawk – Potency has been increased from to 150 from 100

monk

Phantom Rush – Potency has been increased from to 1,150 from 1,000

Dragoon

Dragon Sight – Range has been extended to 30 yalms from 12 yalms, targeted party members no longer need to stay within 12 yalms to get the effects of Left Eye, and the channelling animation between a Dragoon and their alley has been removed

Potency has been increased to 280 from 260 Stardiver – Potency has been increased to 620 from 500

Combo potency has been increased to 480 from 430 Chaotic Spring – Combo potency has been increased to 260 from 240, while the tear combo potency has been increased from 280 to 300

Rogue / Ninja

Spinning Edge – Potency has been increased to 210 from 200

combo potency has been increased to 320 from 300

Samurai

Hakaze – Potency has been increased to 180 from 150

Machinist

Drill – Potency has been increased to 570 from 550

Dancer

Cascade – Potency has been increased to 220 from 180

Thaumaturge / Black Mage

Fire III – Potency has been increased to 260 from 240

Summoner

Astral Impulse – Potency has been increased to 440 from 430

Elsewhere, we’ve got the Oceanic data centre, which comes with five new worlds ideally suited to Australian and New Zealand players. The increase in server capacity also marks the return of FFXIV to digital stores. You can see the patch notes in full at the link.

Director Naoki Yoshida recently sat down with Radio Mog Station to discuss some of the rationale behind the changes in FFXIV’s 6.08 patch ahead of time. While the team could target some of the stronger jobs like Reaper and Warrior, the devs decided to raise other classes up their level.

