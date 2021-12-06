You can now eat pizza in FFXIV while eating pizza in real life

If you’re a fan of both Final Fantasy XIV and food, Square Enix has got a deal for you – and by ‘deal’, I mean another promotional tie-in with a third-party company offering a special bonus in FFXIV. A Grubhub x Final Fantasy XIV promotion is giving players a free emote that’ll let your Warrior of Light enjoy a well-earned slice of pizza in the MMORPG.

From Thursday, December 9 at 4:30pm PST / 7:30pm EST to Wednesday, December 15 at 8:59pm PST / 11:59pm EST, any Grubhub order of $15 USD or more (before tax and tip) will get you the Eat Pizza emote in FFXIV. You just have to use the promo code ‘Endwalker’. You can get the full details at the official site. (The promo also includes free deliveries during The Game Awards.)

The promo has already caused some consternation among FFXIV fans, as Grubhub is only available in North America, and even then, app-based delivery services aren’t always feasible to use in the more rural stretches of the region.

Square Enix does note that “it may be possible to obtain this item via other means in the future”, so there is hope if you want to eat your pizza without the help of Grubhub.

FFXIV servers are still rough with the success of Endwalker, but the devs are compensating players with a free week of game time.