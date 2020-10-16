Final Fantasy 14’s red chocobo returns, murders everyone

Final Fantasy 14 players do not have pleasant memories of red chocobos. They first popped up two years ago in the MMORPG as part of a series of Final Fantasy 12-themed raids called Return to Ivalice. As part of one quest, you had to deal with a flock of them and, eh, it didn’t go well. Final Fantasy 14’s crimson birds have returned, and they’re as dangerous as they ever were.

Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 5.35 introduces a new area called the Bozjan Southern Front, which is an extension of the previous Return to Ivalice raid series. As part of your adventures there, you can fight on behalf of the Bozjan Resistance in a new mode called ‘critical engagements’. That’s all well and good, but one of the foes you can run into is a certain crimson chococbo called Red Comet. It did not take long for word of this bird’s destructive capabilities to reach Reddit and Twitter. The evidence is in the hallowed remains of various players that you see there.

Red Comet proves to be a handful as they lock your group into a small circle that they frequently fill up with various AoE abilities. Most of this fight is running from point to point and whittling down the chocobo’s health when you can.

This isn’t the first time the red chocobos have caused such a stir. They first popped up in Final Fantasy Tactics in an infamous battle where they just mullered you with their meteor attacks.

This is what you need to know. pic.twitter.com/hSKe3LAQDf — おはお空@赤チョコボ地獄 (@OkuuTheEngineer) October 14, 2020

There are no words to describe the carnage that transpired once we engaged this bird. EVERYONE died. It was horrible. Bodies were scattered everywhere. Res achievements were received. I'm still not entirely sure what happened but it was BAD pic.twitter.com/O1dmv4h7IU — Desperado LLC. Speculator & Spoiler Purveyor (@VirunSeptimus) October 13, 2020

If you need some help to bring these heathens down, then maybe our Final Fantasy XIV Gunbreaker job and Final Fantasy XIV Dancer job guides might help. Or, maybe, there’s no help to be had at all, and we should submit to our new red overlords.