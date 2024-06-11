As a Final Fantasy 14 newborn of just 200 hours, I’ve never been more excited for an expansion than I am for Dawntrail. The summer vacation vibes, new Viper and Pictomancer jobs, and party newcomer Wuk Lamat are making Tural an ideal 2024 getaway destination. I’m not just excited for the new stuff, though, as it looks like Square Enix, Naoki Yoshida, and company are making one massive quality-of-life change – here’s hoping it sticks and even gets retroactively added to the rest of FF14.

Running dungeons and alliance raids in Final Fantasy 14 is a lot of fun, but having to sprint back to the boss that wiped your party is headache-inducing at times. The teleport feature in every dungeon is useful, but there’s still a lot of ground to cover to get back to where the next boss lies in wait. The Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail release date looks to be changing that for the better.

The MMORPG is making dungeon shortcuts better by having you teleport right to a boss. This is a simple but incredibly impactful change, and one that’ll go a really long way to make the experience of grinding dungeons for gear and levels much easier.

Minor spoilers for the first Dawntrail dungeon to follow, so look away from the video if you want to go in blind later this year.

I haven’t seen this talked about, but this is one of the best Quality of Life changes I saw at the Media Tour. If ya know, ya know. Full Media Tour Playlist: https://t.co/Nc5s3Ojyh6 pic.twitter.com/8cRpMGRUuE — Frosty a.k.a. ”World Race Guy”, ”MogTalk dude” (@FrostyTVstream) June 7, 2024

As shown in the clip from ‘Frosty Mogborn’ above, and confirmed by our very own Ken Allsop during another boss in the same Dawntrail dungeon, you’ll be teleported right outside the boss room when going back for another go.

So while Yoshida wants to up the challenge and help new players with Dawntrail, this doesn’t mean smaller quality-of-life adjustments are being ignored either. Finally, we can save some time in the new Dawntrail dungeons. I just hope this feature sticks around for the full launch of the expansion, and have equal hope that it’s retroactively added into the dungeons from the base game and the first four expansions.

