FFXIV patch 6.1 has massive White Mage, Dark Knight buffs

The FFXIV patch 6.1 release time is nigh, as the MMO has gone down for maintenance ahead of the patch’s launch, and the update is set to bring us the promised White Mage buffs and Dark Knight buffs. The full patch notes are here with all the job changes listed in detail, and the improvements to those two classes in particular are even bigger than the community expected.

Dark Knight’s Blood Weapon (which still restores MP and increases the Blood Gauge when landing skills) now stacks up to five times, and lasts 15 seconds, up from ten. The Living Dead now restores your HP with every single skill landed, dramatically lifting Dark Knight’s survivability – and, likely lifting it out of the status of the game’s worst tank class. (Tanks across the board are getting a major quality of life improvement, too, as stance abilities are dropping to three second cooldowns across the board.)

White Mage, meanwhile, has been regarded as the game’s worst healer for some time. You’ll now get a lily on the Healing Gauge every 20 seconds you’re in battle (down from 30), and Afflatus Misery has been dramatically increased in potency. It’s no longer a waste to use that DPS ability instead of Glare, so there’s more focus on the job gauge, and more healing options as you play.

You can read the full patch notes over on the official site.

Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.1 release time

The FFXIV patch 6.1 release time is set for Tuesday, April 12 at 3am PDT / 6am EDT / 11am BST.

This patch also introduces a few heavily maligned Hrothgar hairstyles, an auto-target option, and kicks off the Hatching-tide 2022 with a whole new way of eating eggs.

