FFXIV housing demolition paused in light of Turkey-Syria earthquake

Square Enix has suspended automatic FFXIV housing demolition as a mark of respect for those affected by devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. The publisher of the Final Fantasy MMORPG confirms that player housing will no longer be susceptible to the automatic demolition timer, which was reintroduced with FFXIV patch 6.3 after being paused temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“From all of us on the FFXIV development and management team, our hearts go out to those who were affected by the massive earthquake that occurred in southeastern Turkey on Monday, February 6,” a statement from Square Enix reads. “Due to the damages and other factors, we have decided to temporarily suspend the automatic demolition of estates. The timer has been stopped again after a short period in light of the damage and circumstances of the people affected by the disaster. We ask for your consideration and understanding.”

Square Enix says its FFXIV housing auto-demolition was suspended on all of its European servers across both Chaos and Light data centres from 5:25 pm GMT / 6:25 pm CET on Feb 9. The counter for auto-demolition will be paused completely for the time being, and will resume from its remaining time when the service resumes.

“It is our sincere hope that recovery is swift, and those of you who were affected will be able to rejoin us in Eorzea soon,” Square Enix says. “As for when auto-demolition will resume, we will monitor the situation in the coming days, and inform you all when we have come to a decision that auto-demolition can commence again.”

Rescue efforts are ongoing as aid flows into the countries following the earthquakes, which occurred on February 6. The BBC reports, “More than 21,000 people are now known to have died after Monday’s earthquakes in southern Turkey and northern Syria.” Charities, aid workers, and national governments are coming together to help in the relief effort as rescuers continue to search for people trapped among the rubble.