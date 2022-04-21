Final Fantasy XI returns to Final Fantasy XIV in one week

Final Fantasy XIV might be soaking up all the adulation these days, but the other FF MMO is still going strong, and the Final Fantasy XI crossover event is about to return once again with the Maiden’s Rhapsody 2022. The seasonal event is coming back in less than a week’s time, so if you’re already sick of the eggs in FFXIV’s major cities, you’re about to have a new holiday to take on.

The Maiden’s Rhapsody event returns on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 1am PDT / 4am EDT / 9am BST. This is an exact repeat of the event that ran in 2015, 2017, and 2020, but if you’ve missed out before, now’s your chance to check it out. If you want to replay the event, you can do so using the seasonal event replay feature.

You can start the event (or the replay) by talking to Remumu on the Limsa Lominsa upper decks at X:11.6, Y:11.2. That’ll kick off the ‘A Journey to Remember’ quest, which like many seasonal quests, will have you through an array of special seasonal FATEs.

The reward is the event armour you can see above.

