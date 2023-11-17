FlexiSpot’s standing desk sale is here – and it’s BIG

FlexiSpot is the market leader for standing desks, and its flexible workstations are helpful whether you’re working at the office or playing your favorite PC games. Why? They move up and down quickly thanks to built-in motors, and have enough space for all of your PC gaming gear – although you can customize your worktop size to suit.

We all know we should sit less and move more. With the FlexiSpot Black Friday sale, it’s the perfect time to invest in your comfort and health by getting one of the best standing desks. We rate FlexiSpot for build quality, ease of use, and design, and genuinely loved the FlexiSpot E7 when we tried it out ourselves.

With a standing desk, your gaming sessions become more flexible and even more enjoyable, giving you the freedom to move your setup as you want to. FlexiSpot’s top standing desks are on sale in the Flexispot Black Friday sale.

FlexiSpot Black Friday deals

We’ve handpicked our top deals from the FlexiSpot Black Friday sale, with some products as much as 50% off and the FlexiSpot E7 Pro standing desk at its lowest price EVER.

For more bargains read our list of the best Black Friday gaming chair deals. There’s a lot of ground to cover.