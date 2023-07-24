Football Manager 2024 release date speculation, early access, and more

When is the Football Manager 2024 release date? It’s fair to say that Football Manager 2023 wasn’t exactly what fans wanted from Sports Interactive. While FM23 has been touted by the devs as their most played game of all time, the Football Manager community was disappointed by the lack of communication from the developers. In a surprising turn of events, SI has announced its plans for FM24 and FM25 to keep the game’s biggest fans in the loop.

While we’re still months away from the Football Manager 2024 release date, SI has revealed important information regarding the upcoming game. FM24 is said to be the “last of its kind”, with the studio manager of SI referring to the strategy game as “the most complete version of Football Manager to date”. The developer was careful not to give too many details ahead of time, but here’s what we need to know about the Football Manager 2024 release date, including early access, transferable saves, and more.

Football Manager 2024 release date speculation

We believe the PC version of Football Manager 2024 is expected to launch in November 2023. Sports Interactive has not confirmed when Football Manager 2024 is set to launch, however, the past three games in the series have been released during November.

Football Manager 2024 is set to release on PC, MacOS, iOS, Android, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 5. The FM games tend to hit PC and Mac first before making their way to other platforms at a later date.

Football Manager 2024 early access

It’s been over a decade since Sports Interactive offered PC and Mac users the chance to play the management game early if they pre-order Football Manager. We highly doubt the developer is going to break its early access streak any time soon, so be prepared to pre-order the game to gain at least one week of the full game ahead of release.

Football Manager 2024 save transfer

For the first time in Football Manager history, players will be able to transfer their save file from FM23 to FM24 across all platforms. Upon booting up FM24 for the first time, the game will be able to detect a FM23 save and immediately players can be up and running from where they left off.

This feature is also set to be included in FM25, allowing players to move their save from FM24 to FM25. In theory, this means you may be able to take your save from FM23 all the way to FM25.

Football Manager 2024 new animations

Though the blog post from Sports Interactive mainly focuses on FM25 and all the changes coming to that game, there are new additions to FM24 that we managed to spot. One of those additions is the new animation system which sees a focus on ball physics and player locomotion. SI says this is going to take several years to develop, but we’ll see the seeds of the project in FM24 and that will continue to expand in FM25.

That’s all there is to know about Football Manager 2024, but stay tuned as we should be hearing a whole lot more about the game’s highly requested features soon. In the meantime, take a break from all that strategizing and delve into the world of the best football games instead. We also have a list of the best PC games if you only want to play the greatest titles available.