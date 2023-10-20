Doom will always be the icon, the defining FPS that forged the formula for almost everything that followed, but with the likes of Dusk, Cultic, and more, we’re seeing a resurgence right now for the boomer shooter. Combine that classic ‘90s pace with the morbid body horror of BioShock, and throw in some Lovecraftian fear and dingy gothic courtesy of Dishonored, and you get this, a new shooter built in Unreal Engine 5 that is available to play right now via Steam Early Access.

Forgive Me Father 2 is a quick, run-and-gun, and often highly gory FPS game bridging the gap between classic and modern. The sequel to 2022’s original – which is rated ‘very positive’ based on Steam reviews – Forgive Me Father 2 is built on UE5 and combines slick gunplay with the quasi cel-shaded, stark visuals of something like Borderlands. Customize your loadout, explore a mysterious hub world, and obliterate hordes of undead monsters as you fight your way through the first ten levels of Forgive Me Father 2 – with more to folow once the game leaves early access.

Playing as ‘The Priest,’ one of the unfortunate heroes of the original game, you’re stranded in an asylum owing to the cosmic horrors that have gradually warped your mind. Out on the streets, zombies, monsters, and tentacled sea people are trying to plunge the world into some kind of apocalyptic darkness, and it’s up to you and your arsenal of bizarre, oozing weaponry (I love how the revolver ‘bleeds’ that green gunge) to stop them.

Vicious, violent, and vivid, Forgive Me Father 2 is available now via Steam Early Access, with a special 15% introductory discount. If you like the classic boomer shooters, but with a supreme level of modern polish and unique aesthetic flair, this is one of 2023’s greatest hidden gems.

Alternatively, take a nostalgia trip through shooter history with the best old games. Or go the other way, and check out all the best new games available as well as Forgive Me Father 2.