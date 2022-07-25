Fortnite Dish-stroyer pickaxe is free thanks to Nvidia GeForce Now

A new Fortnite pickaxe is available for free as long as you’re happy to check the game out on NVIDIA GeForce NOW. The pickaxe is called The Dish-stroyer Pickaxe, and looks like something you’d find in the back garden of someone trying to track down Bigfoot, but hey, it’s definitely unique.

It’s all in aid of Fortnite being playable on NVIDIA GeForce NOW, which is NVIDIA’s cloud streaming service. If you’ve not tried it out before, it’s a pretty convenient way to play games via the cloud on PCs, Macs, or mobile devices. You can even do it via Android TV, which is a nice bonus if you don’t fancy being sat in front of your PC for a change.

Epic explains everything in their blog. All you have to do to unlock the Fortnite Dish-stroyer Pickaxe is log into the service and use it to play Fortnite anytime from now up until August 4. Then you just need to wait until August 11, when the pickaxe will start unlocking for those who’ve participated. It’s a simple way to grab a new pickaxe, and if you’ve already got NVIDIA GeForce NOW anyway, there’s really no reason not to.

You will need to link up your Epic account with your NVIDIA account first though, so make sure you go ahead and do that before playing to make sure you don’t mess anything up. The service itself isn’t bad if you don’t mind paying for yet another subscription service, but it does make it easier to play games like Genshin Impact and has different tiers depending on how much you want to spend. It also has a free tier though, which is nice.

