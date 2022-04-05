Fortnite 20.10 update paves the way for Assassin’s Creed skins

Fortnite’s 20.10 update is proving to be a mixed bag. Epic Games has nerfed the damage on several weapons, though plenty is happening over at The Daily Bugle and we are getting some Assassin’s Creed skins.

The Daily Bugle battle is probably the biggest part of the update you can play right now, as a new skirmish has kicked off between IO and Resistance forces. You can get involved and help out, but Huntmaster Saber has been moved to the area, so keep an eye out. In terms of weapons, the heavy sniper rifle is back and does extra damage to vehicles, which is good news for anyone who’s sick of being run over. There have also been tweaks to the combat SMG, stinger SMG, MK-seven, and combat assault rifle to reduce their damage.

Nobody likes to see nerfs, which might be why the reactions to this one from some big names in the Fortnite community are less than good, with HYPEX describing it as the “worst update of Chapter 3 so far”. On the plus side though, we’re getting a new skin to look forward to. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s protagonist Evior is coming to the game alongside Ezio.

While Eivor is the name for both the male and female versions of the protagonist in Valhalla, it looks like we’re only getting the female version on April 7.

Aside from all of that, the update fixes some bugs around stat tracking, quests, and also the Ziplines between wind turbines on Windbreakers Island.

In other Fortnite news, did you know that the new season raised $144 million for groups in Ukraine to help aid people there? It’s always nice to see people coming together and doing something amazing.

