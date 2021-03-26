Want to know what the best Fortnite skins in Chapter 2 Season 6 are? The latest season of Fortnite is finally here, and with it comes a host of changes to the game as well as plenty of new skins. Not only can you tame Fortnite animals, there’s a brand new crafting system to experiment with during the downtime in matches, and several new Fortnite weapons.

Fortnite was no stranger to crossover characters prior to Chapter 2, but Epic has really kicked things up a gear with the introduction of the bounty hunters in Season 5. The Mandalorian alongside Grogu, Predator, and even Ellen Ripley from Alien have all made their debut in the battle royale game.

It’s easy to get overwhelmed by the amount of characters Epic adds to Fortnite – if you’ve taken a break from the game and want to know who has been added this season, we’ve got you covered. Season 5 introduced seven new series to Fortnite every few weeks, so expect to see some crossovers very soon.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 2 SEASON 6 SKINS

Fortnite skins are typically released in two ways: through the battle pass and separately as individual bundles. Season 6 has only recently started, so there haven’t been any new skins released outside of the battle pass just yet. Neymar Jr will likely be the first epic quest skin this season – he is rumoured to join the game in mid April.

Here’s a list of the battle pass skins you can unlock in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6:

Tier 1 – Agent Jones

Tier 15 – Lara Croft

Tier 22 – Lara Croft (25th Anniversary)

Tier 29 – Tarana

Tier 37 – Tarana (X-Tinction Armour)

Tier 50 – Raz

Tier 61 – Cluck

Tier 69 – Cluck (Slurpy)

Tier 77 – Rebirth Raven

Tier 85 – Rebirth Raven (Classic)

Tier 100 – Spire Assassin

FORTNITE CHAPTER 2 SEASON 6 BATTLE PASS EPIC QUEST SKINS

There are a number of skin variants in the battle pass that can only be unlocked by completing several epic quests.

Here’s a list of the skin variants you can unlock in this battle pass:

Lara Croft (Classic)

Tarana (Indigo)

Cluck (Eggsplosive)

Rebirth Raven (Rachel Roth)

And that’s every skin in the latest season of Fortnite. We’ll be updating this page once Epic releases a new batch of skins. Judging by the amount of crossover characters we’ve seen join Fortnite over the past few months, there’s almost no doubt this trend is going to continue for quite some time. In the meantime, check out our guide on Fortnite gold to upgrade your weapons and hire some NPCs to fight alongside you.