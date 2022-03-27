The Fortnite April Crew Pack headliner is a ninja catgirl

The Fortnite April Crew Pack 2022 is now revealed by Epic Games, so monthly subscribers can see the next skin they’ll be getting for the battle royale game – and in this case, it’s a purple cat-owl ninja assassin called Sayara who likes dancing, DJ, and death.

This month’s March Crew Pack consists of the heart-breakingly pink Tracy Trouble and her skull-heart back bling, which will only be available until March 31. After that point, it’ll be replaced with the April Crew Pack – which Epic has just announced.

The new skin, as mentioned, is Sayara – a masked ninja assassin lady with an owl-like mask and a mean cat impression, as Epic’s reveal video below shows. It’ll be available on March 31 at 4:59pm PT / 7:59pm ET / 12:59am BST on April 1, which is exactly when Tracy Trouble will go away, so make sure to sign up if you want to get that exclusive skin. As always, subscriptions cost $11.99, but that does also include 1,000 V-Bucks a month too.

The Fortnite April Crew Pack includes:

Sayara outfit

Fangs of Sayara Back Bling

Dual Machettas Pickaxe

Sayara Sight Wrap

For all the info on the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass, check that link. It’s a very Marvel-themed season, for sure.

