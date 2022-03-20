Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass goes all-Marvel

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass is revealed along with a brand new season for one of the best battle royale games on PC, and developer Epic appears to be once again leaning heavily on its Marvel Comics collaboration – as it includes both Doctor Strange and Spider-Man villain The Prowler.

There are a lot of Fortnite Marvel skins in the multiplayer game already, and ever since Chapter 2 Season 4’s big crossover the popular comics house has had a strong connection with Epic and Fortnite. In fact, Marvel skins were available in the previous two Battle Passes – Carnage and Spider-Man – and now both the season’s Tier 100 and “secret” reward characters are going comic book.

Doctor Strange – whose next movie, Multiverse of Madness, is out in May – is the final Tier 100 character of the Battle Pass, and all of page 10 is dedicated to items connected to him – including a nifty magic sword and what appears to be the occult book the Darkhold, which was last seen in the Disney Plus show WandaVision.

You can see all the rewards in the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass below – just skip to the end to see Doctor Strange’s page.

If that weren’t enough, in a month’s time the “secret” Battle Pass page will unlock, which will allow players to get Spider-Man villain The Prowler and his various items by completing quests in-game. In movies, he last appeared in 2018’s Into The Spider-Verse animated movie, and was a small part of the PlayStation exclusive Miles Morales game. Given that Miles himself still isn’t in Fortnite, Prowler’s an odd choice for such a prominent position. Still, the skin looks really cool.

These aren’t the only Marvel characters coming to Fortnite in the next few months, either. Mary Jane Watson was recently leaked, despite Zendaya’s movie MJ being in the game already.

New sets (3 encrypted): – "Mary Jane Watson"

– "TentPetty"

– "WildChair"

– "ShadowChoice" — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 20, 2022

Shuri from Black Panther was also recently revealed in a new tie-in comic – along with several other characters in the new Battle Pass, such as The Imagined.

