Epic’s asking Fortnite leakers not to leak Chapter 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 is nearly upon us, and Epic is hoping to keep the content of that release a secret – so now the developers are asking leakers not to leak anything. Some of the game’s most prominent dataminers have reported receiving messages from Epic asking them not to leak content from the battle royale game during the upcoming downtime.

iFireMonkey, ShiinaBR, and HypeX all report receiving a message from Epic asking them not to post Chapter 3 leaks. The dataminers are currently in discussions with the devs about how this could be realistically achieved. Some are still deciding whether they intend to follow Epic’s guidance at all.

“I have been trying to think about how this would work for a bit today,” iFireMonkey says, “and how I feel is that if anyone is able to leak the update I see no reason for me to not post leaks, since no matter what people would be able to post it anyways. We will have to wait and see.”

We’ve reached out to Epic for comment and will update if we learn more.

Fortnite leaks usually come from datamines, as Epic often includes information and content for upcoming updates in earlier patches. Dataminers dig those details out of the game files and post info about those upcoming features. At this point, very few Fortnite updates launch as true surprises.

Given how previous events have run, we’re expecting several days between the Chapter 2 end time and the Fortnite Chapter 3 release date. During that maintenance period, we would usually see dataminers digging deep for any extra insight on what’s coming. Maybe we’ll see a bit less of that this time around.