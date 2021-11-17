Fortnite leakers are convinced that Chapter 3 is next

Naruto and the gang drop into Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is set to come to a close on December 5, which is now just a few weeks away. The question on every fan’s mind, however, has been whether Season 9 or Chapter 3 would be coming next. Early leaks and datamines have suggested that Chapter 3 is coming up soon, and a fresh round of discoveries have landed alongside the v18.40 update.

Most telling among those discoveries is a new loading screen, uncovered by Fortnite Intel and YLSDev on Twitter. The image is labeled: ‘The Chapter 2 finale. Locked, loaded, and ready for the final showdown!’ It features a group walking toward a sort of hollow pyramid shape in the middle of a desert.

That, in turn, matches up with a separate leaked image (courtesy of ImPeQu and Zatheo) of the final stage of this season’s map, which has a similar structure in its center. And if all that wasn’t enough, dataminer InTheShade has also discovered an event playlist called ‘The End’ – just like the event that concluded Chapter 1.

So look forward to facing the end with Naruto and the gang.

Check out our guide to all of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 punchcard quests if you’re looking to finish up before the next phase of the game.

{"schema":{"page":{"content":{"headline":"Fortnite leakers are convinced that Chapter 3 is next","type":"news","category":"fortnite"},"user":{"loginstatus":false},"game":{"publisher":"Epic Games","genre":"Survival","title":"Fortnite","genres":["Survival","Free to Play","esports"]}}}}
Dustin Bailey

Senior news writer

Published:

As an American, Dustin enjoys being asked to write about football and cockney rhyming slang. Besides PC gaming, he's a keen anime and wrestling fan.

Read More
Fortnite V-Bucks
Fortnite Skins
Fortnite Creative Codes