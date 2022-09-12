Fortnite chapter 3 season 4 Chrome is infecting everything

Fortnite chapter 3 season 4 Chrome looks to be the big threat to the battle royale game in the upcoming season. While we don’t know much about the season aside from the fact that it’s starting on September 18, we do know that a few of the bits of marketing have mentioned something called Chrome.

This is a different Chrome to the one most of us use to have too many tabs open and eat up our RAM, but it’s not completely dissimilar. Fortnite’s Chrome seems to be a metallic substance that’s slowly consuming everything around it. We don’t know if it’s sentient like the Borg, or just a general chemical reaction, but it’s bad news for anyone that doesn’t want to look like Metal Mario.

We only know about Chrome at all because of three “leaked” promo videos showing it off. Now, while it’s possible these are genuine leaks, we’re not entirely certain they’re not actually just a very clever bit of marketing that feeds into the heavy leaker culture around this free PC game. We’re not the only ones that think that either, as ShiinaBR agrees.

Another Season 4 Teaser video! 🔥 At this point, I'm convinced that none of these videos are leaks, but Epic intentionally published those already. (via @CapVgr & @AyeTSG) pic.twitter.com/40pbAx6d9Q — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 9, 2022

The above video is the final of the three strange little promos, and is also our favourite, if only because Willow’s reaction in the video is kind of wonderful. You’ve then also got one with cereal, and also a wonderful pratfall, and the most horrifying of the three has someone actually becoming Chrome themselves thanks to a special cream. At least it eliminates blemishes.

As we approach the end of this season and the beginning of the new one, it’s a good chance to brush up on our Fortnite tips and tricks to make sure you’re at your best when you next drop into the game. We’re not sure how useful guns are going to be against Chrome, but we’ll find out soon.