Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 release date speculation, battle pass

Want to know about the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 release date? As we approach the end of the Vibin’ season which saw Darth Vader, Indiana Jones, and Dragon Ball characters make an appearance on the constantly changing Fortnite map, it’s time to look ahead at what’s to come. Popular Fortnite dataminers speculate that Season 4 will involve time travel in some capacity. These rumours seem to correlate with events in the current season, such as constantly changing points of interest (POIs) across the island.

However, while we know when the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 release date is, Epic Games is keeping the details under wraps. So, to help you separate the confirmed leaks from fictional speculation, here are the details you need to know about the new Fortnite season.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 release date speculation

The current speculated Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 release date is September 18. This date is based on the end date of the current season, which is September 17, but there isn’t a confirmed date from Epic Games as of yet.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 battle pass character skins

Several Fortnite skins will debut in the new season, and one of them will be a character from another licensed property. The current theory is that the licensed character skin you can unlock at the end of the battle pass is Spider-Gwen from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Another leaked skin is Goth Meowscles, complete with an ill-fitting beanie.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 theme

Teaser images for Chapter 3 Season 4 show Paradigm’s hand sinking into an oil-like liquid. Hypex credits SentinelCentral for noticing that Donald Mustard, the chief creative officer at Epic Games, has recently followed Brie Larson on social media, indicating that Captain Marvel herself could voice Paradigm. It wouldn’t be the first time a Hollywood celebrity would lend their likeness to a character in the game, as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was The Foundation back at the start of Chapter 3.

However, despite Brie Larson’s potential debut, the new season battle pass supposedly includes a Marvel character, and a new comic book collaboration with the Disney-owned subsidiary, the consensus between leakers is that theme of Chapter 3 Season 4 is apparently not Marvel.

Instead, the consensus is that we’re getting a time-travel-themed season. It’s worth noting that while fitzy’s Throwback map is a concept idea for the new season, it shares parallels with events that happened in Chapter 3 Season 3. POIs did change suddenly because of the Reality Tree, so it’s not outside the realm of possibility that this could continue.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 gameplay changes

According to Hypex, these are the significant inclusions coming to the new season:

Motorcycles

First-Person

50v50 (Zero Build)

Storm King

Iron Man Gloves

Mech v2

Updated Planes

Halloween Goo Boss

Sand Borrow updated to ‘Blob’

Squad Heal Item

Super Storm Item

Saddle

While these additions primarily focus on items and vehicles, the new first-person perspective is the most exciting addition to the battle royale game. Changing the perspective in Fortnite would go a long way to making the game feel much more like Warzone and PUBG.

Razer BlackShark V2 ProRazer$179.99VIEWNetwork N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

And that’s everything we currently know about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. If you haven’t wrapped up all of the weekly or Vibin’ challenges yet, you should look into where you can find Fortnite Ripsaw Launchers to knock down timber pines, where you can find the Fortnite Kamehameha weapon, and all of the details about Ballers and Reality Seeds you need to finish every quest.