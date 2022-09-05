Fortnite chapter 3 season 4 could bring first-person mode and more

Fortnite chapter 3, season 4 could see the introduction of a first-person mode, a feature that was rumoured for Epic’s battle royale a few months ago, but that we’ve not seen hide nor hair of since. In fact, based on new leaks and data mines, several new changes could be on their way.

It’s one of the reasons keeping an eye on Fortnite leaks is so fascinating, because each patch brings not only new features that are introduced straight away, but also loads of secrets that could appear at any time. Fortnite changes constantly, and as we head towards the end of this season, and into chapter 3, season 4, it looks like the list of potential changes is substantial.

HypeX tweeted out a list of potential changes, all of which come from the leaks during the last two seasons. The list includes things like motorcycles, Iron Man gloves, the next generation of mechs, Halloween stuff, and some new items, but also includes the first-person viewpoint, which could completely change the feel of Fortnite for players at every level.

Fortnite has always been a third-person battle royale game, which allows players to look around corners sneakily, get away with hiding in bushes, and just generally using the camera to help them out. However, if first-person occurs, suddenly peaking around corners because something that exposes you, and hiding in bushes won’t let you see out of them. The dynamic completely changes, and it’s hard not to be excited about such a drastic shift.

On the plus side, you’ll still do well if you read our Fortnite tips and tricks. After all, the core game will still be the same, even if it ends up feeling like a brand-new experience.