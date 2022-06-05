Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 release date – speculation, skins

While season 3 has only just begun, the new Fortnite battle pass gives a strong indication of when the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 release date will be. While we don’t know where the story of the battle royale game is headed, we can still speculate what skins may feature in the season 4 battle pass.

The dust has settled on Chapter 3 Season 2 and the spectacular Collision end event concluded with the seeming death of the previous antagonist Doctor Slone and the emergence of a new one, called Geno. Dwayne ‘The Foundation’ Johnson made another amazing appearance, as did Darth Vader and the real-world Durr Burger.

The new season 3 is nicknamed Vibin’ for some reason, although there’s obviously a party atmosphere going on, and has already confirmed both Indiana Jones and Darth Vader as part of the battle pass. Pac-Man is still ongoing, and there will likely be more Marvel skins to come – including Shuri and an original Spider-Man skin. But what can we expect in season 4?

What is the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 release date?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will likely release on September 18 and run until December. The current battle pass end date is September 17, which is a Saturday – and the battle pass usually finishes the day beforehand. It’s entirely possible that, like season 1, there may be no end event again, but we won’t find out until later in the season.

CONFIRMED: Season 3 ends on September 17! — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 5, 2022

FORTNITE CHAPTER 3 SEASON 4 LEAKS and speculation

At the moment, there are no official leaks for season 4 specifically as season 3 is just getting started. However, given that the next season should run between September and December 2022, we should look at the big popular events for possible crossovers and skins – Darth Vader is currently appearing in the Obi-Wan Kenobi show, for example, and the next Indiana Jones movie was supposed to debut in July.

For season 4, the DC Comics Black Adam movie premieres on October 21 – given it stars Dwayne Johnson, it would seem logical for the character to appear in the season 4 battle pass. Alternatively, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is out on November 11. The character is already in Fortnite, but given actor Chadwick Boseman’s parting the movie will focus on other characters – who will likely get a crossover. We’ll have to wait and see, however.

